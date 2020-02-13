Births 2/13/20

Wilkinson

Daughter to Austin Robert and Whitney Lynn Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Name, Caliana Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wilkinson is the former Whitney Goza, daughter of Kristy Allhands of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Neil Allhands of Fruitland. Wilkinson is the son of Eva Wilkinson and Bobby Wilkinson of Cape Girardeau. He is an equipment operator with Heartland Materials/Delta Companies.

Ziegler

Son to Barry Ziegler and Paige Hinkle of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Name, Liam Arthur. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Ms. Hinkle is the daughter of Jeff and Sue Hinkle of Henderson, Kentucky, and Bonnie and Gary Alexander of Maricopa, Arizona. She works at Southeast Hospital. Ziegler is the son of Pam Lentz of Blodgett, Missouri, and the late Randy Ziegler. He works at Craftsman Trailers.