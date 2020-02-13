Births 2/13/20

Daughter to Austin Robert and Whitney Lynn Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Name, Caliana Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wilkinson is the former Whitney Goza, daughter of Kristy Allhands of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Neil Allhands of Fruitland. Wilkinson is the son of Eva Wilkinson and Bobby Wilkinson of Cape Girardeau. He is an equipment operator with Heartland Materials/Delta Companies.
Son to Barry Ziegler and Paige Hinkle of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Name, Liam Arthur. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Ms. Hinkle is the daughter of Jeff and Sue Hinkle of Henderson, Kentucky, and Bonnie and Gary Alexander of Maricopa, Arizona. She works at Southeast Hospital. Ziegler is the son of Pam Lentz of Blodgett, Missouri, and the late Randy Ziegler. He works at Craftsman Trailers.
Daughter to John and Kacie Kirk of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:44 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Name, Mila Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Kirk is the daughter of Tim Thrower of Jackson and Lisa Kerr of Jackson. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District. Kirk is the son of Roger and Kay Kirk of Jackson. He works for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562.
Son to Travis Youngermann and Alexis Lovelady of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:02 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Name, Grayson Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ms. Lovelady is the daughter of Ashley Baker of Scott City. Youngermann is the son of Charles and Nettie Youngermann of Cape Girardeau. He works at Sonic Drive-In.
