All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsFebruary 13, 2020

Births 2/13/20

Daughter to Austin Robert and Whitney Lynn Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Name, Caliana Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wilkinson is the former Whitney Goza, daughter of Kristy Allhands of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Neil Allhands of Fruitland. Wilkinson is the son of Eva Wilkinson and Bobby Wilkinson of Cape Girardeau. He is an equipment operator with Heartland Materials/Delta Companies...

Southeast Missourian

Wilkinson

Daughter to Austin Robert and Whitney Lynn Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Name, Caliana Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wilkinson is the former Whitney Goza, daughter of Kristy Allhands of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Neil Allhands of Fruitland. Wilkinson is the son of Eva Wilkinson and Bobby Wilkinson of Cape Girardeau. He is an equipment operator with Heartland Materials/Delta Companies.

Ziegler

Son to Barry Ziegler and Paige Hinkle of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Name, Liam Arthur. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Ms. Hinkle is the daughter of Jeff and Sue Hinkle of Henderson, Kentucky, and Bonnie and Gary Alexander of Maricopa, Arizona. She works at Southeast Hospital. Ziegler is the son of Pam Lentz of Blodgett, Missouri, and the late Randy Ziegler. He works at Craftsman Trailers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kirk

Daughter to John and Kacie Kirk of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:44 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Name, Mila Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Kirk is the daughter of Tim Thrower of Jackson and Lisa Kerr of Jackson. She works for the Cape Girardeau School District. Kirk is the son of Roger and Kay Kirk of Jackson. He works for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562.

Youngermann

Son to Travis Youngermann and Alexis Lovelady of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:02 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Name, Grayson Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ms. Lovelady is the daughter of Ashley Baker of Scott City. Youngermann is the son of Charles and Nettie Youngermann of Cape Girardeau. He works at Sonic Drive-In.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
BirthsNov. 18
Birth 11-19-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy