Births 2/12/21

Son to Preston Lamar Rowe and Yulonda Latrice Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Name, Preston Lamar II. Weight, 3 pounds. Seventh child, sixth son. Mitchell is the former Yulonda Turner, daughter of the late Ella Mae Turner and the late Isiah Grayson. Rowe is the son of Frederick Rowe of Sikeston and Phyllis Hamilton of Columbia, Missouri. He is employed by Refresco.
Daughter to Samantha Lynn Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Name, Actavya Rose Violet. Weight, 3 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Smith is the daughter of Elton Van Keith Couch of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Melody Ann Fach of Puxico, Missouri.
Son to Joel Leray Gilmer Jr., and Amari Mekaye Reed of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Name, Nysir Leray. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Reed is the former Amari Cemari, daughter of Chaunda Reed and Leo Nays of Sikeston. Gilmer is the son of Kimberly Benford of East Prairie, Missouri, and Joel Gilmer Sr., of Malden, Missouri. Reed and Gilmer are both employed by Alan Wire.
Son to JaMael Marceise Nelson and Erika Nicole Holloway of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Name, JaMael Marceise Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Holloway is the daughter of Brandi Housman of Charleston and Eric Holloway of Cape Girardeau. Nelson is the son of Matisha Washington of Charleston and Christopher Nelson of Cairo, Illinois. He works at McClain's Food Center.
Son to T.J. Hamilton and Stacy Marie Smith Jr., of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Name, Paxson Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Stacy Estes, daughter of Michael and Joyce Estes of Gordonville. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Smith is the son of Todd and Robin Smith of Jackson. He is a production engineer at RapcoHorizon.
Son to Levi Evan Smith and Abbigail Diane Chance of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:06 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Name, Peyton Wesley. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Chance is a teller at Montgomery Bank. Smith is a waiter at Lambert's Cafe.
Daughter to Nicholas Edward and Casandra Jordan Henderson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Name, Katherine Elena Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Henderson is the former Casandra Turbeville, daughter of Mike Turbeville and Elizabeth Turbeville of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Henderson is the son of Lynda Heise of Cape Girardeau and Lyle Henderson, formerly of Cape Girardeau. He works for United Parcel Service.
Son to Alexander Fredrick Flack and Sadonna Michelle Smart of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Name, Oliver Fredrick. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Smart is the daughter of Debbie and James Smart of Sikeston. Flack is the son of Nellie Bergfeld and John Flack of Watson, Illinois. Smart and Flack are both employed by Automotive Solutions.
Son to Isaiah D. Walker and Angela J. Caballero of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Name, August Deangelo. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son.
Son to Aaron James and Alana Marie Vasquez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Name, Oliver Troy. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Vasquez is the former Alana Halvorsen, daughter of Troy and Kim Halvorsen of El Paso, Illinois. Vasquez is the son of Tino Vasquez of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Mary Beth Sadlouskos of Beaverton, Oregon. He works for Campus Outreach.
Daughter to Kody Nathan and Melissa Irene Martin of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Name, Kinley Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Melissa Lankford, daughter of Roger and Janis Lankford of Perryville. She works for the Association of the Miraculous Medal. Martin is the son of Kevin and Lisa Martin of Perryville. He is employed by Jay's Firewood and Mulch.
Daughter to Joshua Goza and Austin Bauer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Name, Alaina Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bauer is the daughter of Ralph and Stephanie Bauer of Jackson. Goza is the son of Jeniffer Huffman of Jackson.
Son to Dylan Logan Max and Bailey-Ann Marie Crites of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Name, Leonard Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Crites is the daughter of Mary and Bob Crites of Jackson. She is an accountant. Max is the son of Deanna and William Max of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Gordonville Grill.
Daughter to Houston Tyler and Julie Ann Housman of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Name, Mia Tate Page. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Housman is the former Julie Colbert, daughter of Becky Gates-Colbert of Blodgett, Missouri. She works for Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation Early Head Start. Housman is the son of Terry Ann Cossey and Mike Wareham of Matthews. He works in shipping at Orgill.
Daughter to Garrett Thomas Heady and Hallie Grace Kimball of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Name, Autumn Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Kimball is the daughter of Richard Kimball of Bertrand, Missouri, and Tracy Cookson of Sikeston, Missouri. Heady is the son of Amy Burns of Sikeston and Paul Dodge of Southaven, Mississippi. He is employed by Riley T Electric in Sikeston.
Son to Aaron and Kaylyn Essner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Name, Daxtyn Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Essner is the daughter of Jason and Tracy Barnett of Jackson, and Thomas Martin of Cape Girardeau. She works in sales at John Sinclair Nissan. Essner is the son of Donna and Mike Essner of Scott City. He is a clerk at Schnucks.
Son to Josh Field and Sonja Lynn Long of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Name, Wade Rodger. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Long is the former Sonja Afshar, daughter of Jeanette Bauer of Fredericktown, and Allen and Karen Afshar of Highland, Illinois. She is a teacher at Marquand-Zion School in Marquand, Missouri. Long is the son of the late Leo and Sue Long of Patton, Missouri. He is a supervisor operator at Vance Holdings.
Son to Derek Lee Driskill and Hannah Vashon Cooper of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Name, Joyner Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Cooper is the daughter of Mike and Misty Cooper of Bloomfield, Missouri. Driskill is the son of Sandy Scroggins of Dexter, and Charles and Nancy Driskill of Sikeston, Missouri. Cooper and Driskill are both employed by W.W. Wood Products.
Son to Rex and Monica Meyr Jr., of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Name, Ladd William. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Meyr is the daughter of Russ and Patty Brown of Danville, Kentucky. She works at Montgomery Bank. Meyr is the son of Rex and Pat Meyr of Jackson. He is employed by Shawneetown Feed & Seed.
Son to Dustin and Madison Jarvis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:44 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Name, Lowgyn Wade. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jarvis is the daughter of Scott Sander of Millersville and Sheila Conley of Jackson. She works at Southeast Hospital. Jarvis is the son of Wade and Kathy Jarvis of Millersville. He is a dispatcher with Capital Sands Proppants.
Daughter to Gregory Scott Davis and Lacie Danielle Cureton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Name, Amiya Sarael. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Cureton is the former Lacie Cronk, daughter of George and Jeri Cronk of Marble Hill. She works at First State Community Bank. Davis is the son of Rod and Sandy Davis of Leopold, Missouri. He is employed by Jenkins Farms.
Son to Trevor and Sadie Proffer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Name, Samuel Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Proffer is the daughter of Tracy Kain of Jackson and Mike Earney of Chillicothe, Ohio. Proffer is the son of Frank Proffer of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Moses
Daughter to Justin Moses and Jaden Kight of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Kight is the daughter of Libby Guilliams and Roger Guilliams of Whitewater. Moses is the son of Jerrod Moses of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Cindy Elliott of Fenton, Missouri. Kight and Moses are both students.
Gowan
Son to Josh and Alex Gowan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:19 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Kai Harrison. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Gowan is the daughter of Frank and Margaret Gyorkos of Rockford, Illinois, and Scott Rude of Rockford. Gowan is the son of Charlotte and Perry Jackson of Jackson, and Mike and Carol Gowan of Hayti, Missouri.
Phillips
Son to Alex Dale and Breanna Elizabeth Phillips of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:43 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Bearett Eli. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Phillips is the former Breanna Poole, daughter of Diana Poole and Steve Poole of Anna, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Phillips is the son of Richard Phillips and Teresa Phillips of Tamms. He works at South East Correctional Center.
Minner
Daughter to Michael Deaxl Daniels and Brandy Rae Minner of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Ryann Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Minner is the former Brandy Hicks, daughter of Ralph and Teresa Hicks of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by Bath & Body Works. Minner is the son of Steve and Beth Minner of Morley, Missouri, and Mike and Angie Hess of Bell City, Missouri. He works for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.