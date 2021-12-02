Births 2/12/21

Rowe

Son to Preston Lamar Rowe and Yulonda Latrice Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Name, Preston Lamar II. Weight, 3 pounds. Seventh child, sixth son. Mitchell is the former Yulonda Turner, daughter of the late Ella Mae Turner and the late Isiah Grayson. Rowe is the son of Frederick Rowe of Sikeston and Phyllis Hamilton of Columbia, Missouri. He is employed by Refresco.

Smith

Daughter to Samantha Lynn Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Name, Actavya Rose Violet. Weight, 3 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Smith is the daughter of Elton Van Keith Couch of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Melody Ann Fach of Puxico, Missouri.

Gilmer

Son to Joel Leray Gilmer Jr., and Amari Mekaye Reed of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Name, Nysir Leray. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Reed is the former Amari Cemari, daughter of Chaunda Reed and Leo Nays of Sikeston. Gilmer is the son of Kimberly Benford of East Prairie, Missouri, and Joel Gilmer Sr., of Malden, Missouri. Reed and Gilmer are both employed by Alan Wire.

Nelson

Son to JaMael Marceise Nelson and Erika Nicole Holloway of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Name, JaMael Marceise Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Holloway is the daughter of Brandi Housman of Charleston and Eric Holloway of Cape Girardeau. Nelson is the son of Matisha Washington of Charleston and Christopher Nelson of Cairo, Illinois. He works at McClain's Food Center.

Smith

Son to T.J. Hamilton and Stacy Marie Smith Jr., of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Name, Paxson Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Stacy Estes, daughter of Michael and Joyce Estes of Gordonville. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Smith is the son of Todd and Robin Smith of Jackson. He is a production engineer at RapcoHorizon.

Smith

Son to Levi Evan Smith and Abbigail Diane Chance of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:06 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Name, Peyton Wesley. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Chance is a teller at Montgomery Bank. Smith is a waiter at Lambert's Cafe.

Henderson

Daughter to Nicholas Edward and Casandra Jordan Henderson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Name, Katherine Elena Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Henderson is the former Casandra Turbeville, daughter of Mike Turbeville and Elizabeth Turbeville of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Henderson is the son of Lynda Heise of Cape Girardeau and Lyle Henderson, formerly of Cape Girardeau. He works for United Parcel Service.

Flack

Son to Alexander Fredrick Flack and Sadonna Michelle Smart of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Name, Oliver Fredrick. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Smart is the daughter of Debbie and James Smart of Sikeston. Flack is the son of Nellie Bergfeld and John Flack of Watson, Illinois. Smart and Flack are both employed by Automotive Solutions.

Walker

Son to Isaiah D. Walker and Angela J. Caballero of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Name, August Deangelo. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son.

Vasquez

Son to Aaron James and Alana Marie Vasquez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Name, Oliver Troy. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Vasquez is the former Alana Halvorsen, daughter of Troy and Kim Halvorsen of El Paso, Illinois. Vasquez is the son of Tino Vasquez of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Mary Beth Sadlouskos of Beaverton, Oregon. He works for Campus Outreach.

Martin

Daughter to Kody Nathan and Melissa Irene Martin of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Name, Kinley Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Melissa Lankford, daughter of Roger and Janis Lankford of Perryville. She works for the Association of the Miraculous Medal. Martin is the son of Kevin and Lisa Martin of Perryville. He is employed by Jay's Firewood and Mulch.

Goza

Daughter to Joshua Goza and Austin Bauer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Name, Alaina Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bauer is the daughter of Ralph and Stephanie Bauer of Jackson. Goza is the son of Jeniffer Huffman of Jackson.

Max

Son to Dylan Logan Max and Bailey-Ann Marie Crites of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Name, Leonard Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Crites is the daughter of Mary and Bob Crites of Jackson. She is an accountant. Max is the son of Deanna and William Max of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Gordonville Grill.