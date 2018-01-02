Births 2/1/18

Lewis

Daughter to Albert Jay Lewis Jr. and Ashleigh Paige Smithey, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Name, Kashton Jaye. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Smithey is the daughter of Marcey Smithey and Rob Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois. Lewis is the son of Marva Adkinson of Mounds, Illinois, and Dorris Currie of Cape Girardeau.

Bailey

Son to Austin Lee Bailey and Virginia Lillian Toombs of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Name, Connor Lee James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Toombs is the daughter of Christy Bailey of Bertrand, Missouri, and the late John Toombs. She is employed by Ruby Tuesday. Bailey is the son of Lisa Sterling and Kenny Bailey of Sikeston.

Garrett

Daughter to Shawn Michael and Hailey Nikoal Garrett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Gabrielle Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Garrett is the former Hailey Macdonald, daughter of Sharon Macdonald of Cape Girardeau and Michael Odell of Lansing, Michigan. Garrett is the son of Chastity Bradfield of Scott City. He is employed by North American Tie and Timber.

Obergoenner

Son to Todd Richard and Emily Jo Obergoenner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Eli Matthew. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Obergoenner is the former Emily Matthews, daughter of Mark and Susan Matthews of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech therapist at Beginning Concepts LLC. Obergoenner is the son of Mary Obergoenner of Cape Girardeau and Don Obergoenner of Effingham, Illinois. He is an insurance agent at W.E. Walker-Lakenan LLC.

Willis

Daughter to LaQuisha Denae Willis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, ZariÃ¨lle Armani'. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Willis is the daughter of Audrey Willis of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Always First In-Home Services.