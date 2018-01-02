Births 2/1/18

Daughter to Albert Jay Lewis Jr. and Ashleigh Paige Smithey, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Name, Kashton Jaye. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Smithey is the daughter of Marcey Smithey and Rob Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois. Lewis is the son of Marva Adkinson of Mounds, Illinois, and Dorris Currie of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Austin Lee Bailey and Virginia Lillian Toombs of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Name, Connor Lee James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Toombs is the daughter of Christy Bailey of Bertrand, Missouri, and the late John Toombs. She is employed by Ruby Tuesday. Bailey is the son of Lisa Sterling and Kenny Bailey of Sikeston.
Daughter to Shawn Michael and Hailey Nikoal Garrett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Gabrielle Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Garrett is the former Hailey Macdonald, daughter of Sharon Macdonald of Cape Girardeau and Michael Odell of Lansing, Michigan. Garrett is the son of Chastity Bradfield of Scott City. He is employed by North American Tie and Timber.
Son to Todd Richard and Emily Jo Obergoenner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Eli Matthew. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Obergoenner is the former Emily Matthews, daughter of Mark and Susan Matthews of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech therapist at Beginning Concepts LLC. Obergoenner is the son of Mary Obergoenner of Cape Girardeau and Don Obergoenner of Effingham, Illinois. He is an insurance agent at W.E. Walker-Lakenan LLC.
Daughter to LaQuisha Denae Willis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, ZariÃ¨lle Armani'. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Willis is the daughter of Audrey Willis of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Always First In-Home Services.
Daughter to Lemarquis Dariki Dean and Kwajalyn Janice Johnson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Name, Kalani Ne'Vaeh. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Johnson is the daughter of Angela Boulden of Jackson and Gregory Johnson Sr. of Charleston, Missouri. Dean is employed by Propak.
Daughter to Taylor Shinya Beatty and Hannah Lynn Von Rump of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Name, Alena Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Von Rump is the daughter of Timothy Von Rump Sr. of Washington, Missouri, and Theresa Ross of Missouri. She works at Shoe Carnival. Beatty is the son of Lisa Wehmeyer and Nick Beatty. He is employed by Sam's Club.
Son to Jabrell Edward Kuykendoll and Roni Jahna Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Name, Jabrell Edward Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Jackson is the daughter of Ronnie Jackson Sr. of Cairo, Illinois. She works for Rock Care. Kuykendoll is the son of Anitra Burris of Mounds, Illinois, and Jennifer Kuykendoll of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Express Pros.
Son to Brayden Kelly and Lauren Elizabeth Beaird of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Name, Wayne Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beaird is the former Lauren Mouser, daughter of Jamie and Chris Mouser of Jackson. Beaird is the son of Joy Harris of Jackson and James and Sara Beaird of Jeffersonville, Indiana. He works at Buchheit of Jackson.
Daughter to Derek Steven and Haley Austin Boxdorfer of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:24 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Name, Hayden Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 1/2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Boxdorfer is the former Haley Lynn, daughter of Mandy Gaulding of Perryville. She is a mortgage loan processor at the Bank of Missouri. Boxdorfer is the son of Steven Boxdorfer and Missy Boxdorfer of Perryville. He is a financial service consultant at the Bank of Missouri.
