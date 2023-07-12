Births 12/7/23

Daughter to Cody Blake and Ashley Diane Everett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Name, Aurora Hope. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Everett is the former Ashley Hagy, daughter of Louise VonRuedgisch of Dexter, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Everett is the son of Brenda Williams of Clarkton, Missouri. He is a manager of Brown Shoe Fit.
Son to Jason Michael Willman and Leah Nicole Polk of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Name, Avery William. Weight, 8 pounds. Sixth child, fourth son. Polk is the former Leah Thompson, daughter of Robbin Hoffer and Jayne Hoffer of Perryville and Brian Thompson of Perryville. She is a homemaker. Willman is the son of Christine Willman and Waymond North of Woodriver, Illinois. He works for 06 Environmental.
Daughter to Cody Michael Hicks and Tayler Lynn Clark of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Name, Elsie Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third daughter. Clark is the daughter of Kristin Clark and Greg Clark of Sikeston, Missouri. Hicks is the son of Jason Hicks of Sikeston and Helena Killingsworth of Stone Bridge, Georgia. He is employed by Tag Truck Center.
Son to Rafe Cyrus Johnson and Emma Renee Rinacke of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Name, Quade Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Rinacke is the daughter of Ryan Rinacke and Melissa Rinacke of Marble Hill. She is a science teacher at Fredericktown (Missouri) High School. Johnson is the son of Angela Lincoln and Brian Johnson of Marble Hill.