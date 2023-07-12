Births 12/7/23

Everett

Daughter to Cody Blake and Ashley Diane Everett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Name, Aurora Hope. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Everett is the former Ashley Hagy, daughter of Louise VonRuedgisch of Dexter, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Everett is the son of Brenda Williams of Clarkton, Missouri. He is a manager of Brown Shoe Fit.

Willman

Son to Jason Michael Willman and Leah Nicole Polk of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Name, Avery William. Weight, 8 pounds. Sixth child, fourth son. Polk is the former Leah Thompson, daughter of Robbin Hoffer and Jayne Hoffer of Perryville and Brian Thompson of Perryville. She is a homemaker. Willman is the son of Christine Willman and Waymond North of Woodriver, Illinois. He works for 06 Environmental.