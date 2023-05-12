Births 12/5/23

Daughter to Phillip Howard and Juanita Branion of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Name, Amaniah L. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Branion is the daughter of Bobby Cook and Arnita Cook of Sikeston.
Daughter to Zachary and Abigail Dannenmueller of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:54 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Name, Etta Rose. Weight, 9 pounds, 9.2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dannenmueller is the daughter of Katrina and Rick James of Sikeston and Dallas Sutton of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Dannenmueller works for Montgomery Bank.
Daughter to Steven Joseph Still and Kaitlyn Michele Linhart of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Name, Emery Elise. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Linhart is the daughter of Jerry Linhart and Michele Linhart of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Kyle and Sara Brinkman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Name, Bowen Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brinkman is the daughter of Bob and Cindy Hoffman of Cape Girardeau. She works at Silver Springs Surgery Center. Brinkman is the son of John and Debbie Brinkman of Jackson. He is employed by Midwest Engines.
Son to Justin and Trinity Day of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Name, Colston Collins. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Day is the daughter of Alan and Sheila Hubbard of Jackson. She is office manager at Camp Merkley. Day is the son of Leigh Ann Ludolph of Cape Girardeau and DeWayne Goleman of Hineston, Louisiana. He works in sales and leasing at Cape Girardeau Honda.
Son to Caleb Shafer and Kelsea Job of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Name, Jameson Job. Weight, 8 pounds, .7 ounces. First child. Job is the daughter of Janet Bradshaw of Warrenton, Missouri, and John Job of Cape Girardeau. Shafer is the son of Tammy Martin and Timothy Shafer of Dexter, Missouri.
Daughter to Gunnar Bollinger and Macey Vangilder of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:06 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Name, Emersyn Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Vangilder is the daughter of Theresa and Bill Prewitt. Bollinger is the son of Stacey and Randal Right. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Josh and Alexandra Gowan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:19 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Name, Jocelyn Lila. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Gowan is the daughter of Frank and Margaret Gyorkos of Rockford, Illinois, and Scott Rude of Rockford. Gowan is the son of Perry and Charlotte Jackson of Jackson and Mike and Carol Gowan of Hayti, Missouri.
Daughter to Pablo and Elizabeth Cruz of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Name, Ariana Belle. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cruz is the daughter of Donnie Hindman and Heather Hindman of Alto Pass, Illinois. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Cruz is the son of Roberto Cruz and Marisol Cruz of Goreville, Illinois. He is employed by Electrical Contractors Inc.