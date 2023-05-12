Births 12/5/23

Mays

Daughter to Phillip Howard and Juanita Branion of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Name, Amaniah L. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Branion is the daughter of Bobby Cook and Arnita Cook of Sikeston.

Dannenmueller

Daughter to Zachary and Abigail Dannenmueller of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:54 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Name, Etta Rose. Weight, 9 pounds, 9.2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dannenmueller is the daughter of Katrina and Rick James of Sikeston and Dallas Sutton of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Dannenmueller works for Montgomery Bank.

Linhart

Daughter to Steven Joseph Still and Kaitlyn Michele Linhart of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Name, Emery Elise. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Linhart is the daughter of Jerry Linhart and Michele Linhart of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Brinkman

Son to Kyle and Sara Brinkman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Name, Bowen Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brinkman is the daughter of Bob and Cindy Hoffman of Cape Girardeau. She works at Silver Springs Surgery Center. Brinkman is the son of John and Debbie Brinkman of Jackson. He is employed by Midwest Engines.