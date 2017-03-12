Births 12/3/17

James

Twin sons to Devon Joshua and Jodi Lynn James of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Jett William was born at 8:29 a.m. and Baker Edwin was born at 8:31 a.m. Second and third sons, third and fourth children. Mrs. James is former Jodi Baker, daughter of Rodney and Gail Baker of Marble Hill. James is the son of Josh and Lottie James of Marble Hill. He is a fire-service technician for Cintas Fire Protection.

McDowell

Daughter to Timothy Brett and Laura Elizabeth Eileen McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Eleanor Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. McDowell is the former Laura Biester, daughter of Larry and Charleen Biester of Jackson. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. McDowell is the son of Tim and Susan McDowell of Jackson. He is employed by Innovative Supply.

Watkins

Daughter to Ethan David and Heather Lynn Watkins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Name, Amelia Grace. Weight, 5 pounds, 8.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Watkins is the former Heather Beggs, daughter of Cameron and Cathy Beggs of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive-care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. Watkins is the son of David and Kathy Watkins of Oran, Missouri. He is self-employed at Watkins Landgrading.