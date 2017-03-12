Births 12/3/17

Twin sons to Devon Joshua and Jodi Lynn James of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Jett William was born at 8:29 a.m. and Baker Edwin was born at 8:31 a.m. Second and third sons, third and fourth children. Mrs. James is former Jodi Baker, daughter of Rodney and Gail Baker of Marble Hill. James is the son of Josh and Lottie James of Marble Hill. He is a fire-service technician for Cintas Fire Protection.
Daughter to Timothy Brett and Laura Elizabeth Eileen McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Eleanor Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. McDowell is the former Laura Biester, daughter of Larry and Charleen Biester of Jackson. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. McDowell is the son of Tim and Susan McDowell of Jackson. He is employed by Innovative Supply.
Daughter to Ethan David and Heather Lynn Watkins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Name, Amelia Grace. Weight, 5 pounds, 8.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Watkins is the former Heather Beggs, daughter of Cameron and Cathy Beggs of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive-care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. Watkins is the son of David and Kathy Watkins of Oran, Missouri. He is self-employed at Watkins Landgrading.
Son to Christopher Lee Miller and Jessica Kay Vernon of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Name, Brayden Joseph. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Vernon is the daughter of Karen Hayden of Perryville and Scott Vernon and Tammy Vernon of Perryville. She is an assistant manager at Dollar Tree. Miller is the son of Sheila Birk and Jimmie Birk of Perryville and Randy Miller of Perryville. He is retired from the U.S. Army.
Son to Drashane Aledriono Ayers and Valencia Nicole Floyd of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:39 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Name, Aledriono Kingston Te'Sean. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Floyd is the daughter of Valerie and Jody Scott of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by DHL. Ayers is the son of Sheena and Ronnie Ayers of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Fruitland Meat Market.
Daughter to Brandon Lee and Lauren Ashley Murphy of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Name, Vivian Faith. Weight, 2 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Murphy is the former Lauren Grigery, daughter of Eric Grigery of St. Louis. She is employed by Viking-Cives Midwest. Murphy is the son of Lee and Wendy Murphy of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.
Daughter to Jacquen Foster Cummins and Vantazia Ve'Nae Drake of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, London Re'Nae. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Drake is the daughter of Kissy Drake-Presberry and James Presberry of Cape Girardeau. Cummins is the son of Brandie Cummins and Glen Cummins of Cape Girardeau. Cummins and Drake are certified nursing assistants at the Lutheran Home.
