Births 12/28/16

Daughter to David Lee and Phebee Raquel Felicia Fernandez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Name, Amberly Nichole Felicia. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Fernandez is the former Phebee Orcilla, daughter of Rex and Maria Barker of McClure, Illinois. She is employed in direct-line support for Manpower. Fernandez is the son of Kenneth and Diana Kershaw of Cape Girardeau. He is employed in shipping for Nestle Purina.
Son to Ray Lett and Sierra Dawn Kight of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Name, Maverick Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Kight is the former Sierra Glueck, daughter of Morris and Shirley Hahn of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Lett is the son of Kenneth and Dorothy Lett of Scott City.
Daughter to Samuel James Garten and CaSaundra Angela Prater of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:31 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Name, Lily Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Prater is the daughter of Steve and Saundra Prater of Thebes. Garten is the son of Dave and Pam Evrard of Herrin, Illinois. He is employed by Thompson Home and Lawn Care.
Son to Caleb Matthew and Cynthia Elizabeth Bohnsack of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Name, Abel Elizjah. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bohnsack is the former Cynthia Simmers.
Daughter to Brandon Ross and Aysha Danielle McCormick of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Name, Aryahna Rose. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McCormick is the former Aysha Hency, daughter of Keith Hency of Perryville, Missouri, and Angie Hency of Jackson. She is the office manager of Premier Family Physicians. McCormick is the son of Ron McCormick of Sikeston, Missouri, and Esther McCormick of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a self-employed carpenter with McCormick Construction.
Son to Colton Layton Ellis and Brittany Marie Cecil of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Name, Carsen Allen Cecil. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Cecil is the daughter of Crystal and Tim Cecil of Cape Girardeau and Tammy and Nikki Hazelwood of Jackson. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Ellis is the son of Cheryl Ellis of Cape Girardeau and Tim Ellis of Portageville, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.