Births 12/28/16

Fernandez

Daughter to David Lee and Phebee Raquel Felicia Fernandez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Name, Amberly Nichole Felicia. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Fernandez is the former Phebee Orcilla, daughter of Rex and Maria Barker of McClure, Illinois. She is employed in direct-line support for Manpower. Fernandez is the son of Kenneth and Diana Kershaw of Cape Girardeau. He is employed in shipping for Nestle Purina.

Lett

Son to Ray Lett and Sierra Dawn Kight of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Name, Maverick Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Kight is the former Sierra Glueck, daughter of Morris and Shirley Hahn of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Lett is the son of Kenneth and Dorothy Lett of Scott City.

Garten

Daughter to Samuel James Garten and CaSaundra Angela Prater of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:31 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Name, Lily Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Prater is the daughter of Steve and Saundra Prater of Thebes. Garten is the son of Dave and Pam Evrard of Herrin, Illinois. He is employed by Thompson Home and Lawn Care.