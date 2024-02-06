Births 12/21/20

Daughter to Joshua Paul and Allison Lauren Peikert of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Name, Ivy Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Peikert is the former Allison Fazzari. Peikert is employed by Nestle Purina.
Son to Robert Tyler Dollins and Emily Sue Ward of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Name, Colson Tyler. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Dollins works for Double D Metalworks.
Daughter to David Dean and Jennifer Michelle McNeely of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:28 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Name, Brianna Michelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McNeely is the former Jennifer Miller, daughter of Gail and Gary Miller of Scott City. She works at Walmart Supercenter. McNeely is the son of David and Lucita McNeely of Scott City.
Son to Jack Tyler Huskey and Miranda Renee Grim of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Name, Noah James. 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Grim is the daughter of Orville Lee Grim Jr. of Cape Girardeau and Christina Danielle Grim of Jackson. She is a homemaker. Huskey is the son of Jack Ian Huskey and Jennifer Jo Huskey of Delta. He is employed by Manpower.
