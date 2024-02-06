Births 12/21/20

Peikert

Daughter to Joshua Paul and Allison Lauren Peikert of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Name, Ivy Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Peikert is the former Allison Fazzari. Peikert is employed by Nestle Purina.

Dollins

Son to Robert Tyler Dollins and Emily Sue Ward of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Name, Colson Tyler. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Dollins works for Double D Metalworks.