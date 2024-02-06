All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsDecember 21, 2020

Births 12/21/20

Daughter to Joshua Paul and Allison Lauren Peikert of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Name, Ivy Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Peikert is the former Allison Fazzari. Peikert is employed by Nestle Purina...

Southeast Missourian

Peikert

Daughter to Joshua Paul and Allison Lauren Peikert of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Name, Ivy Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Peikert is the former Allison Fazzari. Peikert is employed by Nestle Purina.

Dollins

Son to Robert Tyler Dollins and Emily Sue Ward of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Name, Colson Tyler. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Dollins works for Double D Metalworks.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McNeely

Daughter to David Dean and Jennifer Michelle McNeely of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:28 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Name, Brianna Michelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McNeely is the former Jennifer Miller, daughter of Gail and Gary Miller of Scott City. She works at Walmart Supercenter. McNeely is the son of David and Lucita McNeely of Scott City.

Huskey

Son to Jack Tyler Huskey and Miranda Renee Grim of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Name, Noah James. 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Grim is the daughter of Orville Lee Grim Jr. of Cape Girardeau and Christina Danielle Grim of Jackson. She is a homemaker. Huskey is the son of Jack Ian Huskey and Jennifer Jo Huskey of Delta. He is employed by Manpower.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy