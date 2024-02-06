Births 12/20/19

Martin

Son to John Nicholas and Christa Marie Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Friday. Oct. 25, 2019. Name, Wyatt Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Jerry and Jeanette Belk of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare. Martin is the son of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. He works for Drury Southwest Inc.

Toal

Daughter to Jacob and Danielle Toal of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:44 a.m. Tuesday. Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Bennett Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Toal is the daughter of David and Robyn Gross of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner at Advanced Dermatology. Toal is the son of John and Cindy Toal of Columbia, Illinois. He is a sales representative at Stryker Orthopedics.

Hedgcoth

Daughter to Daniel Ira and Annabelle Rose Hedgcoth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Name, Gwendolyn Rose. Weight, 5 pounds 5 ounces. Frist child. Mrs. Hedgcoth is the daughter of Enos and Janet Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Nell Holcomb School District. Hedgcoth is the son of Daniel and Candie Hedgcoth of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is network operation technician for Big River Communications.

Chamness

Daughter to Louis Matthew Chamness and Parris Amelia Noble of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Name, Amelia Sloan. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Noble is the daughter of Gerald and Terry Morgan of Ocala, Florida. She works at J.R.'s Centre. Chamness is the son of Matt and Traci Chamness of Anna. He works at Village Inn of Cobden.

Roth

Son to Joseph and Carol Roth of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Name, Trenton Caleb. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of June Schuessler of Uniontown, Missouri and the late Charles Schuessler. She is a fourth-grade teacher for Perry County School District 32. Roth is the son of Ernestine Roth of Wittenburg, Missouri, and the late Melvin Roth. He is parts manager at Wm. Nobbe and Co.

Blattel

Son to Cody Blattel and Taylor Keys of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Name, Rhett Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Ms. Keys is the daughter of Marty and Dana Keys of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Blattel is the son of Herbie and Wanda Blattel of Delta.

Broshuis

Son to John and Margaret Broshuis of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:16 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Name, Deacon James. Weight, 9.2 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Broshuis is the daughter of Richard and Fran Seabaugh of Whitewater. She works at Bollinger County Veterinary Services. Broshuis is the son of John and Debby Broshuis of Leopold. He works at Unilever.

White

Daughter to Amber White of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Name, Zy'Nique Leshaun. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, fourth child. Ms. White is the daughter of Jimmy White Sr. of Cape Girardeau and Verna Bogard of Cape Girardeau.