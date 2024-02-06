Births 12/20/19

Son to John Nicholas and Christa Marie Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Friday. Oct. 25, 2019. Name, Wyatt Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Jerry and Jeanette Belk of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare. Martin is the son of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. He works for Drury Southwest Inc.
Daughter to Jacob and Danielle Toal of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:44 a.m. Tuesday. Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Bennett Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Toal is the daughter of David and Robyn Gross of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner at Advanced Dermatology. Toal is the son of John and Cindy Toal of Columbia, Illinois. He is a sales representative at Stryker Orthopedics.
Daughter to Daniel Ira and Annabelle Rose Hedgcoth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Name, Gwendolyn Rose. Weight, 5 pounds 5 ounces. Frist child. Mrs. Hedgcoth is the daughter of Enos and Janet Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Nell Holcomb School District. Hedgcoth is the son of Daniel and Candie Hedgcoth of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is network operation technician for Big River Communications.
Daughter to Louis Matthew Chamness and Parris Amelia Noble of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Name, Amelia Sloan. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Noble is the daughter of Gerald and Terry Morgan of Ocala, Florida. She works at J.R.'s Centre. Chamness is the son of Matt and Traci Chamness of Anna. He works at Village Inn of Cobden.
Son to Joseph and Carol Roth of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Name, Trenton Caleb. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of June Schuessler of Uniontown, Missouri and the late Charles Schuessler. She is a fourth-grade teacher for Perry County School District 32. Roth is the son of Ernestine Roth of Wittenburg, Missouri, and the late Melvin Roth. He is parts manager at Wm. Nobbe and Co.
Son to Cody Blattel and Taylor Keys of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Name, Rhett Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Ms. Keys is the daughter of Marty and Dana Keys of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Blattel is the son of Herbie and Wanda Blattel of Delta.
Son to John and Margaret Broshuis of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:16 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Name, Deacon James. Weight, 9.2 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Broshuis is the daughter of Richard and Fran Seabaugh of Whitewater. She works at Bollinger County Veterinary Services. Broshuis is the son of John and Debby Broshuis of Leopold. He works at Unilever.
Daughter to Amber White of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Name, Zy'Nique Leshaun. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, fourth child. Ms. White is the daughter of Jimmy White Sr. of Cape Girardeau and Verna Bogard of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Adam and Kali Reed of Bernie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:17 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Name, Aimsley Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 2.5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Reed is the daughter of Cheri and Kris Stoffregen of Jackson. She works at Medic One Ambulance. Reed is the son of Wesley and Shirlene Reed of Malden. He works for New Madrid County Ambulance.
Daughter to Sean and Amanda Merritt of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Name, Stella Gene Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Merritt is the daughter of Gary and Tina Bradley of Chaffee. She works for AT&T. Merritt is the son of Walter and Cathy Merritt of Malden, Missouri. He works for Dish Network.
Daughter to John and Sierra Reyna of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Name, Austyn Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Reyna is the daughter of Shelly Phillips of Jackson. Reyna is the son of John and Linda Reyna of Pipe Creek, Texas. He works for the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Samuel McDaniel and Sabrina Slaner, Southeast Hospital, 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Nane, Tyler Elias. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Ms. Slaner is the daughter of John Slaner of Springfield, Missouri and Bobbie Harris of Cape Girardeau. McDaniel is the son of Kenneth McDaniel of Cape Girardeau and Lisa Douglas of Cape Girardeau. He works for Midwest Environmental Studies.
Son to Tyson and Megan Rayburn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Name, Easton Michael. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rayburn is the daughter of Scott and Jane Koch of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse for SoutheastHEALTH. Rayburn is the son of Richard Rayburn of Cape Girardeau and Rhonda Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is store manager at Aldi.
Son to Justin Lee Staggs and Sarah Elizabeth Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Name, Kole Edward. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Ms. Williams is the daughter of George Williams of Sikeston and Sandy and Ricardo Gonzalez of Sikeston. Staggs is the son of Kelly Plunk of Sikeston. He works at Ruby Tuesday in Sikeston.
Son to Khalid Iqbal and Catherine Elizabeth Waliullah of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Friday, Dec, 6, 2019. Name, Aydin Khlaid. Weight, 7 pounds, one ounce. First child. Mrs. Waliullah is the daughter of Kevin and Evelyn Dacey of Excello, Missouri. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Waliullah is the son of Mohammad and Naheed Waliullah of Atlanta, Georgia. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Gregory Timmel and Savanna Marie Taylor of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:09 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Name, Aubrielle Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, First child. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Howard Bellew of Jackson and Danielle Deweese of Jackson. She is a support broker at Grace Reliant. Taylor is the son of Yvonda Marie Modicue of Cape Girardeau and Gregory Louis Brown of Chicago. He is a truck driver with PTI.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.