RecordsDecember 20, 2018

Births 12/20/18

Southeast Missourian

Jacobo

Daughter to Jose Francisco Jacobo-Chavarin and Christina Rae Starnes of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Name, Sophia Mayeli. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Starnes is the daughter of Christopher Starnes and Melissa Smith. Jacobo-Chavarin is the son of Francisco Jacobo and Lillian Chavarin of Sikeston, Missouri.

Duncan

Son to Kyle and Taryn Duncan of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Name, Link Major. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of Steve Yeager and Donna Yeager of Dexter. She is employed by the Dexter School District. Duncan is the son of Barry and Angie Duncan of Dexter, and Larry and Annette Williams of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for D&D Ag Services.

Lotts

Son to Justin Lotts and Dana Murphy of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Name, Drayson Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Murphy is the daughter of Pearla Smith of Jackson. She works for Enterprise Holdings. Lotts is the son of Veronica Lotts of Florissant, Missouri. He is employed by the City of Jackson in its police department.

Goode

Son to Caleb Goode and Kayla Holshouser of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:29 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Name, Landon Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Holshouser is the daughter of Ron Holshouser and Jodean Holshouser of Jackson. She is a student at Metro Business College. Goode is the son of Travis Goode and Emily Goode of Cape Girardeau. He is an emergency department technician at SoutheastHEALTH.

