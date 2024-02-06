Births 12/20/18

Jacobo

Daughter to Jose Francisco Jacobo-Chavarin and Christina Rae Starnes of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Name, Sophia Mayeli. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Starnes is the daughter of Christopher Starnes and Melissa Smith. Jacobo-Chavarin is the son of Francisco Jacobo and Lillian Chavarin of Sikeston, Missouri.

Duncan

Son to Kyle and Taryn Duncan of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Name, Link Major. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of Steve Yeager and Donna Yeager of Dexter. She is employed by the Dexter School District. Duncan is the son of Barry and Angie Duncan of Dexter, and Larry and Annette Williams of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for D&D Ag Services.