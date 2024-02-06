Births 12/20/17

Light

Son to Garret Michael and Logan Rena Light of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Linkin Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Light is the former Logan Birk, daughter of Steven and Patsy Birk of Gordonville and John and Sheila Sauer of Jackson. She is a dental hygienist with Dr. John L. Sauer. Light is the son of Mike and Linda Light of Biehle, Missouri. He is employed by Mike Light Cement Finishing.

Dugan

Son to Clifford Garrett and Amanda Jane Dugan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Emmett Love. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dugan is the former Amanda Lane, daughter of Roger and Ruth Lane of Jackson. Dugan is the son of Cliff and Christie Dugan of Charleston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Dugan work for the Cape Girardeau School District.

Meyr

Son to Benjamin William and Laura Suzanne Meyr of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 11:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Blake Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Meyr is the former Laura Keller, daughter of Grace Keller of Tilsit. She is an accountant with Liberty Utilities. Meyr is the son of Rodney and Teresa Meyr of Cape Girardeau. He is assistant general manager for Drury Plaza Hotel/Cape Conference Center.