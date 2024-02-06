Births 12/20/17

Son to Katarina Elisabeth Smith of Wyatt, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Name, Alexander Zaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Smith is the daughter of Elisa Smith of Wyatt and Micheal Smith of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a cashier/shift leader at Pilot Flying J.
Son to Jamar R. Ivory and Ashley D. Dangbar of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Name, Jayden Raishad. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Dangbar is the daughter of Paula Shankel of Fredericktown, Missouri, and George Dangbar of Cobden, Illinois. She is employed by Ann's Bra Shop. Ivory is the son of April Floyd of Fruitland and James Ivory of Atlanta. He is employed by Havco Wood Products.
Son to Garret Michael and Logan Rena Light of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Linkin Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Light is the former Logan Birk, daughter of Steven and Patsy Birk of Gordonville and John and Sheila Sauer of Jackson. She is a dental hygienist with Dr. John L. Sauer. Light is the son of Mike and Linda Light of Biehle, Missouri. He is employed by Mike Light Cement Finishing.
Son to Clifford Garrett and Amanda Jane Dugan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Emmett Love. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dugan is the former Amanda Lane, daughter of Roger and Ruth Lane of Jackson. Dugan is the son of Cliff and Christie Dugan of Charleston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Dugan work for the Cape Girardeau School District.
Son to Benjamin William and Laura Suzanne Meyr of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 11:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Blake Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Meyr is the former Laura Keller, daughter of Grace Keller of Tilsit. She is an accountant with Liberty Utilities. Meyr is the son of Rodney and Teresa Meyr of Cape Girardeau. He is assistant general manager for Drury Plaza Hotel/Cape Conference Center.
