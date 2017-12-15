All sections
December 15, 2017

Births 12/15/17

Daughter to Oscar Clyde Polk Jr. and Ashley Nicole Clark of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Name, Ellecia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Clark is the daughter of Lydia Clark and Stephen Clark of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Taco Bell on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Polk is the son of Holly Behsman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Oscar Polk of Gloucester, Massachusetts. He is a self-employed roofer.

Southeast Missourian

Behsman

Daughter to Oscar Clyde Polk Jr. and Ashley Nicole Clark of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Name, Ellecia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Clark is the daughter of Lydia Clark and Stephen Clark of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Taco Bell on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Polk is the son of Holly Behsman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Oscar Polk of Gloucester, Massachusetts. He is a self-employed roofer.

Pride

Son to Jeremy Donique Pride and Lisa Marie Durbin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:27 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Name, Jeremyah Donique. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Durbin is the daughter of Wanda Durbin of Jackson. She is employed by McDonald's. Pride is employed by Propak.

Hardesty

Daughter to Clayton Jonathon and Saylor Christine Hardesty of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:12 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Name, Laney Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hardesty is the former Saylor Zielinski, daughter of Molly and Lucian Zielinski of Cape Girardeau. She is an administrative assistant at Ford and Sons Funeral Home. Hardesty is the son of Lisa and Larry Booton of Cape Girardeau and Steve and Stephanie Hardesty of Perryville, Missouri. He is a journeyman pipefitter with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 562.

Hastings

Daughter to Nathaniel Lee and Chrislyn Anne Hastings of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Name, Natalyn Lee. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Hastings is the former Chrislyn Leipold, daughter of Brian and Tara Frost of Advance, Missouri, and Barbara Lareau of Chicago and David Leipold of Virginia. She is a student at Southeast Missouri State University. Hastings is the son of Tim and LuEllen Hastings of Carbondale, Illinois. He is employed by John Sinclair Nissan.

