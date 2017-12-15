Births 12/15/17

Behsman

Daughter to Oscar Clyde Polk Jr. and Ashley Nicole Clark of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Name, Ellecia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Clark is the daughter of Lydia Clark and Stephen Clark of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Taco Bell on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Polk is the son of Holly Behsman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Oscar Polk of Gloucester, Massachusetts. He is a self-employed roofer.

Pride

Son to Jeremy Donique Pride and Lisa Marie Durbin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:27 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Name, Jeremyah Donique. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Durbin is the daughter of Wanda Durbin of Jackson. She is employed by McDonald's. Pride is employed by Propak.