Births 12/12/18

Son to Israel A. Pilliard and Lindsay E. Jaco of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Name, Colton Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Jaco is the daughter of Charles and Melody Jaco of Cape Girardeau. Pilliard is the son of Dean Pilliard and Debbie Pilliard of Curryville, Missouri. He works at Outback.
Son to Ethan Robert Jones and Diana Clair Shoemaker of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Connor James Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Shoemaker is the daughter of Tracy Baker of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Rocky Shoemaker of Oran, Missouri. She works in housekeeping at Drury Hotel. Jones is the son of Debhora Hafford of Morehouse, Missouri, and Robert Jones of Doniphan, Missouri. He is a cook at Dexter BBQ.
Daughter to Fabio Ricardo and Amanda Anne Acevedo of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:16 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Name, Olivia Isabela. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Acevedo is the former Amanda Naused, daughter of Paula Naused of Desloge, Missouri. Acevedo is the son of Pilar Sanchez and Virgilio Acevedo of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Daughter to Carson Louis Gemeinhardt and Dorothy Alexis Curtis of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Name, Vivian Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Curtis is the daughter of Kelly Egan of Cape Girardeau and Martin and Dorothy Dames of Advance. Gemeinhardt is the son of Webb and Caroline Moyers of Leopold, Missouri, and Tony Gemeinhardt of Leopold. He works for Brown Automotive Group.
Son to Beau Dennis and Nirmala Jospin Lambert of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Callen Dennis. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lambert is the former Nirmala Moras, daughter of Thomas and Cecil Moras of Mangalore, Karnataka, India. She is director of finance at Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Lambert is the son of Dennis and Jane Lambert of Benton. He is the IT supervisor with CGB Enterprises, Inc.
Daughter to Craig Michael and Stacey Lynn Friga of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Leighton Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Friga is the former Stacey Fike, daughter of Pam Counts of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Friga is the son of Sandy Black of Oran. He is an operator at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Daniel Deshawn and Martika Desiree Long of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Eli Daniel. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Martika Davis. Long is the son of Johnny and Julie Long of Sikeston.
Daughter to Danny Wayne and Kristen Elaina Copeland Jr. of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Name, Angelina Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Copeland is the former Kristen Ruedrich, daughter of John and Sarah Ruedrich of Oran. She works for Acclaim Press. Copeland is the son of Sandra Reeves of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Alan Wire.
Daughter to James Dean and Crystal Jill Owen of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:54 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Name, Rachel Jill. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Owen is the former Crystal J. Winter, daughter of Vi Winter and Jack Winter of Marion, Illinois. Owen is the son of James K. Owen and Linda S. Owen of Scott City. He works for DHL.
Son to Nicholas Ryan Beck and Danielle Christeen Roark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Name, Waylon Ryan. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Roark is the daughter of Kristi Roark and Richard Roark Jr. of Jackson. Beck is the daughter of Bill Beck and the late Tina Beck.
Son to Caleb Matthew and Megan Alanna Crabtree of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Name, Oliver Brave. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, second son. Mrs. Crabtree is the former Megan Keller. Crabtree is the son of Lyn and Paula Crabtree of Anna. He is the business manager at Masters Choice.
Son to Tyson Gilbert and Sarah Marie Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Name, Bryce Gilbert. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Zoellner is the former Sarah Grindstaff, daughter of Michael Grindstaff and Susan Grindstaff of Perryville. She is a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Zoellner is the son of Bradley Zoellner and Donna Zoellner of Perryville. He is a project manager at Richardet Floor Covering.
Daughter to Josh and Amber Driskill of Farmington, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:54 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Name, Ilsa Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Driskill is the former Amber Sawyer, daughter of Dean and Christine Sawyer of Whitewater. Driskill is the son of Dale and Melody Driskill of Farmington.
Son to Hunter Lynn and Rylie Jo Roberts of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Name, Carter Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Roberts is the former Rylie Vandeven, daughter of Randal and Gina Vandeven of Chaffee. She is a receptionist at Canedy Signs & Graphics. Roberts is the son of Richie Hudson and Carla Roberts of Paducah, Kentucky. He works in the warehouse at Art Van Furniture.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.