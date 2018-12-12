Births 12/12/18

Jaco-Pilliard

Son to Israel A. Pilliard and Lindsay E. Jaco of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Name, Colton Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Jaco is the daughter of Charles and Melody Jaco of Cape Girardeau. Pilliard is the son of Dean Pilliard and Debbie Pilliard of Curryville, Missouri. He works at Outback.

Jones

Son to Ethan Robert Jones and Diana Clair Shoemaker of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Connor James Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Shoemaker is the daughter of Tracy Baker of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Rocky Shoemaker of Oran, Missouri. She works in housekeeping at Drury Hotel. Jones is the son of Debhora Hafford of Morehouse, Missouri, and Robert Jones of Doniphan, Missouri. He is a cook at Dexter BBQ.

Acevedo

Daughter to Fabio Ricardo and Amanda Anne Acevedo of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:16 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Name, Olivia Isabela. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Acevedo is the former Amanda Naused, daughter of Paula Naused of Desloge, Missouri. Acevedo is the son of Pilar Sanchez and Virgilio Acevedo of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Gemeinhardt

Daughter to Carson Louis Gemeinhardt and Dorothy Alexis Curtis of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Name, Vivian Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Curtis is the daughter of Kelly Egan of Cape Girardeau and Martin and Dorothy Dames of Advance. Gemeinhardt is the son of Webb and Caroline Moyers of Leopold, Missouri, and Tony Gemeinhardt of Leopold. He works for Brown Automotive Group.

Lambert

Son to Beau Dennis and Nirmala Jospin Lambert of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Callen Dennis. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lambert is the former Nirmala Moras, daughter of Thomas and Cecil Moras of Mangalore, Karnataka, India. She is director of finance at Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Lambert is the son of Dennis and Jane Lambert of Benton. He is the IT supervisor with CGB Enterprises, Inc.

Friga

Daughter to Craig Michael and Stacey Lynn Friga of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Leighton Nichole. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Friga is the former Stacey Fike, daughter of Pam Counts of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Friga is the son of Sandy Black of Oran. He is an operator at Procter & Gamble.

Long

Son to Daniel Deshawn and Martika Desiree Long of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Eli Daniel. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Martika Davis. Long is the son of Johnny and Julie Long of Sikeston.