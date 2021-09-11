All sections
RecordsNovember 9, 2021

Births 11/9/21

Southeast Missourian

Gohn

Daughter to Justin Gregory and Laura Katherine Gohn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:26 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Name, Ariel Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gohn is the former Laura Littlemyer, daughter of Kathy Littlemyer of Gilbertsville, Kentucky. She is a process engineer with Toyoda Gosei. Gohn is the son of Pat and Greg Gohn of Jackson. He is a welder/fabricator at Standley Batch Systems.

Talamantes

Daughter to Luis and Tina Talamantes of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Name, Mila Ann. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Talamantes is the former Tina Ernsting, daughter of Sherwin and Joanne Ernsting of Perryville. Talamantes is the owner of L&T Properties.

Ferguson

Daughter to Joshua Eric Ferguson and Kathryn Anne Allstun Ferguson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:29 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Name, Eliyanah Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Allstun Ferguson is the former Kathryn Allstun, daughter of Diane Jordan and Dann Dickemann of Jackson and Wally Allstun and Patricia Murray of Cape Girardeau. She is a business analyst with Vizient. Ferguson is the son of Rocky and Sandra Estes of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is operations manager at Midwest Sterilization Corp.

Williams

Son to Lavell Mardell Williams and Jasmine Share Gorman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:17 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Name, Ja'vell Martez. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Gorman is a certified medical assistant at Capetown The Arbors.

Davidson

Daughter to Jesse Niles Davidson and Danielle Natasha Kershaw-Davidson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Name, Adalyn Harper. Weight 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Kershaw-Davidson is the former Danielle Kershaw, daughter of Kenneth and Diana Kershaw of Cape Girardeau. She works at Procter & Gamble. Davidson is the son of Jamie (Penny) Davidson and Kimberly Davidson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Southeast Hospital.

