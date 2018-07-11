Births 11/7/18

Porter

Son to Jason and Heather Porter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Name, Maverick Ford. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Porter is the daughter of Sharon Ford of Cape Girardeau and the late David Ford. Porter is the son of Rob Porter and Mona Porter of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Porter work for AT&T.

Her

Son to Yinkon and Darla Her of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:09 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Name, Milo Nruag. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Her is the daughter of Diane Lunsford of Jackson. She is a teacher. Her is the son of Toua Her and Soua Her of Thornton, Colorado. He works in information technology.

Jones

Daughter to Terry Jones and Brittney Parker of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:39 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Name, Trinity Rene. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Parker is the daughter of Pam Smith and Mike Smith of Sikeston. She is employed by Guardian Angels In Home Services. Jones is the son of Andria Scott of Charleston, Missouri, and Terry Jamison of Sikeston. He works at Allen Wire.