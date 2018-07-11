Births 11/7/18

Son to Dillan Brown and Destani Hennecke of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Name, Deacon Kade. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces. Second son. Hennecke is the daughter of James and Alisha Hennecke of Scott City. Brown is the son of Kelly and Robin Brown of Scott City.
Son to Michael A. Craig and April Brown of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Name, Bennett Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Brown is the daughter of Joy and Ronnie Matlock of Hesperia, Michigan. She is a caregiver supervisor with Comfort Care In Home Services. Craig is the son of Michael Craig of Jackson and the late Sue Craig. He is general manager of Rhodes 101 Stop.
Son to Jason and Heather Porter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Name, Maverick Ford. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Porter is the daughter of Sharon Ford of Cape Girardeau and the late David Ford. Porter is the son of Rob Porter and Mona Porter of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Porter work for AT&T.
Son to Yinkon and Darla Her of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:09 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Name, Milo Nruag. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Her is the daughter of Diane Lunsford of Jackson. She is a teacher. Her is the son of Toua Her and Soua Her of Thornton, Colorado. He works in information technology.
Daughter to Terry Jones and Brittney Parker of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:39 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Name, Trinity Rene. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Parker is the daughter of Pam Smith and Mike Smith of Sikeston. She is employed by Guardian Angels In Home Services. Jones is the son of Andria Scott of Charleston, Missouri, and Terry Jamison of Sikeston. He works at Allen Wire.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.