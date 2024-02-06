Births 11-30-18

Ice

Daughter to Justin Ice and Miranda Foshee of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:14 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Name, Kambrie Chadlynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Foshee is the daughter of Vicky Foshee of Scott City. She is a registered nurse with Southeast Health. Ice is the son of Pamela Ice of Cairo, Illinois. He is a police officer with the Cairo Police Department.

Dunn

Son to Jared and Erica Dunn of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:40 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Name, Tristan Rowe. Weight, 8 pounds, one ounce. Second son. Mrs. Dunn is the daughter of Larry and Lisa Schott of Oran. Dunn is the son of Gary Joe and Deborah Dunn of Farmington, Missouri. He works at Dunn's Storage Solutions.