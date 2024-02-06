All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsNovember 30, 2018
Births 11-30-18
Daughter to Roman Smith and Hannah Beaton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:20 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Name, Evelynn James. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Beaton is the daughter of Tim Beaton of Jackson and Shanna Beaton of Cape Girardeau. Smith is the son of Gaynel McGull of Tampa, Florida...

Beaton-Smith

Daughter to Roman Smith and Hannah Beaton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:20 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Name, Evelynn James. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Beaton is the daughter of Tim Beaton of Jackson and Shanna Beaton of Cape Girardeau. Smith is the son of Gaynel McGull of Tampa, Florida.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ice

Daughter to Justin Ice and Miranda Foshee of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:14 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Name, Kambrie Chadlynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Foshee is the daughter of Vicky Foshee of Scott City. She is a registered nurse with Southeast Health. Ice is the son of Pamela Ice of Cairo, Illinois. He is a police officer with the Cairo Police Department.

Dunn

Son to Jared and Erica Dunn of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:40 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Name, Tristan Rowe. Weight, 8 pounds, one ounce. Second son. Mrs. Dunn is the daughter of Larry and Lisa Schott of Oran. Dunn is the son of Gary Joe and Deborah Dunn of Farmington, Missouri. He works at Dunn's Storage Solutions.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy