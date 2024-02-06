Births 11/28/21

McConnell

Son to Sarah McConnell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:19 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Name, Hudson Jude. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. McConnell is the daughter of Mac and Shari McConnell of Cape Girardeau and Deborah and Buck Schott of New Hamburg, Missouri.

Tillmon

Son to Mikalen Jamal and Breia Shale Tillmon Sr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Name, Mikalen Jamal Jr. Weight, 3 pounds. Third child, first son. Mrs. Tillmon is the former Breia Twiggs, daughter of Robin Twiggs of Cape Girardeau. She is an administration assistant with the Cape Girardeau School District. Tillmon is the son of Michael Tillmon of Caruthersville, Missouri, and Darla Tillmon of Cape Girardeau. He is a bus monitor with the Cape Girardeau School District.

Petzoldt

Son to Derrick Joseph Petzoldt and Julie Ann Wisdom of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Name, Asher Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Wisdom is the daughter of Connie Wisdom of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Rodney Wisdom of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed by Community Counseling Center. Petzoldt is the son of Brad Bowers and Tara Bowers of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Lacey

Son to Jonathan Kyle and Tayler Rebecca Lacey of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Name, Levi Colt. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lacey is the former Tayler Malone, daughter of David and Sherrie Malone of Villa Ridge, Illinois. She is an administrative assistant with Chaffee Elementary School. Lacey is the son of Kevin and Shana Lacey of Scott City. He is a heavy equipment operator with Girardeau Stevedores.