Births 11/28/21

Son to Sarah McConnell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:19 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Name, Hudson Jude. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. McConnell is the daughter of Mac and Shari McConnell of Cape Girardeau and Deborah and Buck Schott of New Hamburg, Missouri.
Son to Mikalen Jamal and Breia Shale Tillmon Sr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Name, Mikalen Jamal Jr. Weight, 3 pounds. Third child, first son. Mrs. Tillmon is the former Breia Twiggs, daughter of Robin Twiggs of Cape Girardeau. She is an administration assistant with the Cape Girardeau School District. Tillmon is the son of Michael Tillmon of Caruthersville, Missouri, and Darla Tillmon of Cape Girardeau. He is a bus monitor with the Cape Girardeau School District.
Son to Derrick Joseph Petzoldt and Julie Ann Wisdom of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Name, Asher Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Wisdom is the daughter of Connie Wisdom of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Rodney Wisdom of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed by Community Counseling Center. Petzoldt is the son of Brad Bowers and Tara Bowers of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Jonathan Kyle and Tayler Rebecca Lacey of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Name, Levi Colt. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lacey is the former Tayler Malone, daughter of David and Sherrie Malone of Villa Ridge, Illinois. She is an administrative assistant with Chaffee Elementary School. Lacey is the son of Kevin and Shana Lacey of Scott City. He is a heavy equipment operator with Girardeau Stevedores.
Daughter to Todd Frank and Malynda Siebert Tumminia of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Name, Tyler Elizabeth. Weight, 3 pounds, 7.5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Tumminia is the former Malynda Siebert, daughter of Rich and Denise Siebert of Cape Girardeau. Tumminia is the son of Sue and Tony Tumminia of St. Louis.
Daughter to Ethan James and Bethany Rose Zoellner of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Name, Emelia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Zoellner is the former Bethany Miesner, daughter of Rick and Elaine Miesner of Frohna. She is an English language arts teacher with the Perry County School District. Zoellner is the son of Brad and Donna Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri. He is a registered veterinarian technician at Skyview Animal Clinic.
Daughter to John Nicholas and Christa Marie Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Name, Maggie Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Christa Beck, daughter of Jerry and Jeanette Beck of Chaffee, Missouri. She works in IT at Saint Francis Medical Center. Martin is the son of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is a construction worker with S.M. Wilson & Co.
Son to Derek Ray and Jennifer Lynne Ivy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Name, Bishop Clark. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ivy is the former Jennifer Fellows, daughter of Allen and Kathy Fellows of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Ivy is a lead technician with Bug Zero.
Son to Austin Jerome and Erika Elizabeth Westrich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Name, Thomas James. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Westrich is the former Erika Reinagel, daughter of Lori and Ron Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Westrich is the son of Stephanie and Larry Westrich of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) High School.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.