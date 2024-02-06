All sections
November 28, 2017
Births 11/28/17
Ervin-Traughber

Ervin-Traughber

Daughter to Phillip Devin Traughber and Meghan Blaire Ervin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Name, Kyra Ivy. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Ervin is the daughter of Glenna Ervin of Cape Girardeau and the late Ferrell Ervin. Traughber is the son of Kaki Beasley of Cape Girardeau and Phillip Traughber of Coppell, Texas. Ervin and Traughber are self-employed.

Dollar

Daughter to Bay Alexander and Morgan Rebecca Dollar of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:57 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Name, Henley Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dollar is the former Morgan Henley, daughter of Don and Sheryl Henley of Jackson and Keith and Becky Foster of Perryville, Missouri. Dollar is the son of Dave Dollar of Chaffee, Missouri, and Rosetta Whitten of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Dollar own Red Fern Studio.

Stueve

Son to Nicholas Paul and Tiara Elizabeth Stueve of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Name, Holden Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stueve is the former Tiara Davis, daughter of Angie Quintana of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Terry Davis of Old Appleton, Missouri. She is employed by Mid America Rehab. Stueve is the son of Sarah Stueve and Donnie Stueve of Frohna, Missouri. He is employed by Roeslein and Associates.

Webb

Son to Joshua Lee Jones and Hannah Eilene Webb of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:27 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Name, Elijah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Webb is the daughter of Tracy Casada and John Webb of Benton, Missouri. Jones is employed is customer service at McDonald's.

Vaughn

Daughter to Gregory Franklin and Amber Marie Vaughn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Name, Whitley Faith. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Vaughn is the former Amber Marie Cox, daughter of Carlyn and Luther Haynes of Cape Girardeau and Don Cox of Cape Girardeau. She is a math teacher with the Scott County School District. Vaughn is the son of Jerry and Susie Vaughn of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Linda Powell of Olive Branch. He is marketing manager for Cape Cars Auto Group.

Hileman

Son to Michael Lee Hileman and McKenzie Storm Owens of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:17 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Name, Malcolm Liam. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Owens is the daughter of Matthew Owens of Jackson and Karen and William Lindner of Scott City. Hileman is the son of Christina Schaefer of Scott City. He is employed by Havco through Express.

Trankler

Son to Schyler Garrett Trankler and Erica Dawn Powers of Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Waylon Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Powers is a physical therapist assistant with TMC. Trankler is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

