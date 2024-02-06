Births 11/26/23

Williams

Son to Marcus Tyreek Williams and Tyeisha Renee Motton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Name, Harlem Tyreek. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Motton is the daughter of Jessica Pulley of Sikeston. She works for Guardian Angels Supported Living. Williams is the son of Renee Wright of Sikeston. He is employed by Havco.

Jolley

Daughter to Landon Edware Michael Jolley and Mackenzie Paige Lacey of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Name, Winter Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Lacey is the daughter of Freddie Lacey of McClure, Illinois, and April Lacey of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works at Little Happy Hearts Daycare. Jolley is the son of Edward Jolley of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jessica Winder of Zalma. He is employed by DHL.

Bradford

Son to Matthew Ryan and Alexis Marie Bradford of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Name, Archie Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradford is the former Alexis Payne, daughter of Deana Payne and Cleatis Payne of Steelville, Missouri. She is a self-employed dog trainer. Bradford is the son of Renee Halcomb of Jackson and Will Bradford of Trout, Louisiana. He is a salesman with the AT&T Call Center.

Horrell

Daughter to Andrew Joseph and Chelsea Anne Horrell of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:21 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Heidi Noel. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Horrell is the former Chelsea Tucker, daughter of John and Brenda Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a second grade teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Horrell is the son of Randy and Mona Horrell of Chaffee. He is a sales executive at Aramark Uniform Services.

Broadway

Son to Jarrod L. Broadway and Amanda D. Blansett of Kennett, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Carter Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Blansett is the daughter of Curt Blansett and Danni Blansett of Kennett. She works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Kennett. Broadway is the son of Charles and Donna Broadway of Cape Girardeau and Tonya Broadway of Kennett. He is employed by Greenbrier Companies of Kennett.

Chenoweth

Daughter to Greg and Brooke Chenoweth of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Gracie Fay. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Chenoweth is the former Brooke Kight, daughter of David and Teresa Kight of Bell City. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with Covenant Care. Chenoweth is the son of Brent and Barb Chenoweth of Jackson and Brian and Donna Gilliland of Jackson. He is a truck driver with FedEx Freight.

Gross

Son to Dustin O. and Kendra J. Gross of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Fox Kristopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gross is the former Kendra White. Gross is the son of Chris Gross and Deborah Gross of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau Title Co.