Births 11/26/23

Son to Marcus Tyreek Williams and Tyeisha Renee Motton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Name, Harlem Tyreek. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Motton is the daughter of Jessica Pulley of Sikeston. She works for Guardian Angels Supported Living. Williams is the son of Renee Wright of Sikeston. He is employed by Havco.
Daughter to Landon Edware Michael Jolley and Mackenzie Paige Lacey of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Name, Winter Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Lacey is the daughter of Freddie Lacey of McClure, Illinois, and April Lacey of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works at Little Happy Hearts Daycare. Jolley is the son of Edward Jolley of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jessica Winder of Zalma. He is employed by DHL.
Son to Matthew Ryan and Alexis Marie Bradford of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Name, Archie Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradford is the former Alexis Payne, daughter of Deana Payne and Cleatis Payne of Steelville, Missouri. She is a self-employed dog trainer. Bradford is the son of Renee Halcomb of Jackson and Will Bradford of Trout, Louisiana. He is a salesman with the AT&T Call Center.
Daughter to Andrew Joseph and Chelsea Anne Horrell of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:21 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Heidi Noel. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Horrell is the former Chelsea Tucker, daughter of John and Brenda Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a second grade teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Horrell is the son of Randy and Mona Horrell of Chaffee. He is a sales executive at Aramark Uniform Services.
Son to Jarrod L. Broadway and Amanda D. Blansett of Kennett, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Carter Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Blansett is the daughter of Curt Blansett and Danni Blansett of Kennett. She works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Kennett. Broadway is the son of Charles and Donna Broadway of Cape Girardeau and Tonya Broadway of Kennett. He is employed by Greenbrier Companies of Kennett.
Daughter to Greg and Brooke Chenoweth of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Gracie Fay. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Chenoweth is the former Brooke Kight, daughter of David and Teresa Kight of Bell City. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with Covenant Care. Chenoweth is the son of Brent and Barb Chenoweth of Jackson and Brian and Donna Gilliland of Jackson. He is a truck driver with FedEx Freight.
Son to Dustin O. and Kendra J. Gross of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Name, Fox Kristopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gross is the former Kendra White. Gross is the son of Chris Gross and Deborah Gross of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau Title Co.
Son to Matthew Ryan and Renee Catherine Scroggins of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Name, Beckett Edward. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Scroggins is the former Renee Essner, daughter of Jerome and Beverly Essner of Kelso, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Scroggins is the son of Randy and Jeana Scroggins of Ash Grove, Missouri, and Keith and Lisa Cole of St. Louis. He is a school resource officer with the Cape Girardeau School District.
Son to Jacob Lee and Abby Marie Hyten of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Name, Arthur Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hyten is the former Abby Holloway, daughter of Donna McGuire and Ray McGuire of Dexter, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare System. Hyten is the son of Ronald Hyten of Dexter. He works for Alliance Water Resources.
Daughter to Brett Christopher and Chelsey Jo Schamburg of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:14 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Name, Elyse Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schamburg is the former Chelsey Hotop, daughter of Mike and Maggie Hotop of Perryville. She is employed by the Bank of Missouri. Schamburg is the son of Brad and Renee Lottes of Perryville and Chris and Mandi Schamburg of Perryville. He works for Rozier's Food Centre.
Daughter to Cory Alan and Regan Michelle Yeates of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Name, Amelia Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Yeates is the former Regan Obermann, daughter of Steve and Tammy Obermann of Cape Girardeau. Yeates is the son of Greg Yeates and Amy Yeates of Springfield, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Yeates are the owners of Ciao Restaurant.
Daughter to Tyler Carl Fisher and Emily Breanne Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Name, Paisley Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, .02 ounces. First child. Jackson is the daughter of the late Mark and Elizabeth Jackson of Ironton, Missouri. She works for Rob Rueseler & Associates. Fisher is the son of Jessica Ahrens of Fruitland and David Fisher of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Culen Robert and Kaylynn Nicole Crites of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Name, Koehn James. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Crites is the former Kaylynn James, daughter of Jessica and Jason Mayfield of Jackson and Terry James of Jackson. She is employed by Premium Auto Body. Crites is the son of Robert and Mary Crites of Jackson. He works for Jackson Machine & Manufacturing.
Daughter to Bradley Michael Long Jr. and Jenna Lynn Gifford of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Name, Harlow Kay. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Gifford is the daughter of John Gifford and Peggy Shull of East Prairie, Missouri. She is a personal banker with Commerce Bank. Long is the son of Rodney and Melinda Stotts of Marble Hill and Brad and Beth Long of Jackson. He works for Robinson Construction.
