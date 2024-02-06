Births 11/21/18

Mier

Son to Kevin Christopher and Jessica Jane Mier of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Name, Noah James. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mier is the former Jessica Kidd, daughter of Kenny and Janie Kidd of Arbor, Missouri. She works at Missouri First Steps. Mier is the son of Chris Mier of Scott City, and Andy and Debby Brown of Millersville. He is a sales representative with Frito-Lay in Cape Girardeau.

Vines

Son to Kelly Christopher and Whitney JoAnn Vines of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Gavin Curtis, Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Vines is the former Whitney Brown, daughter of Curt and Kara Brown of Jackson, and Patrick and Mary Oglivie of Grass Valley, California. Vines is the son of Chris and Pattie Vines of Jackson, and Gerald and Melissa Crafton of Evansville, Illinois. He works for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562.

Johnson

Daughter to Bill Lee Johnson and Kristen Marie Hurt of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Name, Audrey June Ann. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth daughter. Hurt is the former Kristen Hansen, daughter of Kevin and Susan Hansen of Jacksonville, Florida. Johnson is the son of William Johnson of Raton, New Mexico, and the late Debra Johnson of Caruthersville, Missouri. He is a loader at Green's Sawmill.

Keith

Daughter to Tanner Wayne Keith and Jerrica Suzanne Houchins of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Name, Margaret Suzanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Houchins is the daughter of Sue Zan and Keith Welker of Millersville, and Jerry and Wendy Houchins of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) High School. Keith is the son of Terri Keith and Mike Ruehling of Old Appleton, and Randy Keith of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works at Bill Peter's Hardware.

Hutchcraft

Daughter to Cody Alexander and Keasha Marie Hutchcraft of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:26 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Name, Londynn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Hutchcraft is the former Keasha Grubb, daughter of Trishia Tackett of Dickinson, North Dakota, and Shawn Grubb of Cape Girardeau. Hutchcraft is the son of Donna Hurst and Denny Hurst of Jackson.

McJunkins

Son to Justin David McJunkins and Rachel Jade Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Name, Mortimer Sylias. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Bierschwal is the daughter of Kim and Ray Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau. McJunkins is the son of Barbara Ringwald and Art Headrick of Cape Girardeau, and Catherine and David McJunkins of Eldon, Missouri. He works at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau.

Babich

Daughter to Joey George and Taylor Christine Babich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Name, Jovana Kay. Weight, 2 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Babich is the former Taylor Snead. She is a nurse practitioner. Babich is a college minister.

Lorenz

Daughter to Nathan Matthew and Sara Anne Lorenz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Name, Ella Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lorenz is the former Sara Meyer, daughter of Stephen and Kathy Meyer of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Dr. Matthew and Sandra Bosner of Ste. Genevieve. She is a medical doctor at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lorenz is the son of Dwayne and Paula Lorenz of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual

Blandford

Son to Alison "Drew" and Jason Michael Blandford of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:38 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Name, Easton Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blandford is the former Drew Bollinger, daughter of Sheryl and Jim Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Blandford is the son of Mary Blandford of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Roger Blandford. He is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Floyd

Daughter to Aaron Mark and Kirsten Marie Floyd, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Name, Laikyn Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Floyd is the former Kirsten Burgy, daughter of David and Barb Burgy of South Amana, Iowa, and Glenda Burgy of Saratoga, California. Floyd is the son of Jack and Leisa Floyd of Jackson.

James

Daughter to Devin Alexander James and Kylie Renee Brueggeman of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Name, Peyton Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Brueggeman is the daughter of Michelle and Bud Brueggeman of Plainview, Illinois. James is the son of Larry James and Pam Treece of Sikeston. He works for Trailer Mfg.

Sides

Son to Clayton Trevar Sides and Emma Marie Self of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Name, Trenton James. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Self is the daughter of Joni Self and Chad Woolums of Chaffee, Missouri. Sides is the son of Melissa Johnston of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Dan Sides of Scott City. He is employed by Fisher's Auto.

Becker

Daughter to Nick Jams Becker and Amber Nicole Deck of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Name, Brielle Haven. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Deck is the daughter of Polly and Joey Deck of Marble Hill. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Becker is the son of Greg and Mary Becker of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Donna Cheatham of High Ridge, Missouri. He is a sergeant of the Patrol Division of the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department.

Thrasher

Daughter to Carl James and Dannielle Ellen Thrasher of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Name, Genevieve Violet. Weight, 3 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Thrasher is the former Dannielle Cook, daughter of Tena Walker and Clint Walker of Piggott, Arkansas. She works at Calvert City Waffle House. Thrasher is the son of Bruce Alexander and Carla Davis. He is employed by C's Tree Services.

Austin

Daughter to Alex and Brittany Austin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Nora Kate. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Austin is the daughter of Rhonda and Mike Williams of Advance, Missouri, and Jerry Oliver of Patton, Missouri. She works for State Beauty Supply. Austin is the son of Martha and Kenny Austin of Jackson. He is employed by Chap Arnold Insurance.