Births 11/21/18

Son to Kevin Christopher and Jessica Jane Mier of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Name, Noah James. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mier is the former Jessica Kidd, daughter of Kenny and Janie Kidd of Arbor, Missouri. She works at Missouri First Steps. Mier is the son of Chris Mier of Scott City, and Andy and Debby Brown of Millersville. He is a sales representative with Frito-Lay in Cape Girardeau.
Son to Kelly Christopher and Whitney JoAnn Vines of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Gavin Curtis, Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Vines is the former Whitney Brown, daughter of Curt and Kara Brown of Jackson, and Patrick and Mary Oglivie of Grass Valley, California. Vines is the son of Chris and Pattie Vines of Jackson, and Gerald and Melissa Crafton of Evansville, Illinois. He works for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562.
Daughter to Bill Lee Johnson and Kristen Marie Hurt of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Name, Audrey June Ann. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth daughter. Hurt is the former Kristen Hansen, daughter of Kevin and Susan Hansen of Jacksonville, Florida. Johnson is the son of William Johnson of Raton, New Mexico, and the late Debra Johnson of Caruthersville, Missouri. He is a loader at Green's Sawmill.
Daughter to Tanner Wayne Keith and Jerrica Suzanne Houchins of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Name, Margaret Suzanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Houchins is the daughter of Sue Zan and Keith Welker of Millersville, and Jerry and Wendy Houchins of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) High School. Keith is the son of Terri Keith and Mike Ruehling of Old Appleton, and Randy Keith of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works at Bill Peter's Hardware.
Daughter to Cody Alexander and Keasha Marie Hutchcraft of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:26 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Name, Londynn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Hutchcraft is the former Keasha Grubb, daughter of Trishia Tackett of Dickinson, North Dakota, and Shawn Grubb of Cape Girardeau. Hutchcraft is the son of Donna Hurst and Denny Hurst of Jackson.
Son to Justin David McJunkins and Rachel Jade Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Name, Mortimer Sylias. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Bierschwal is the daughter of Kim and Ray Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau. McJunkins is the son of Barbara Ringwald and Art Headrick of Cape Girardeau, and Catherine and David McJunkins of Eldon, Missouri. He works at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Joey George and Taylor Christine Babich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Name, Jovana Kay. Weight, 2 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Babich is the former Taylor Snead. She is a nurse practitioner. Babich is a college minister.
Daughter to Nathan Matthew and Sara Anne Lorenz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Name, Ella Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lorenz is the former Sara Meyer, daughter of Stephen and Kathy Meyer of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Dr. Matthew and Sandra Bosner of Ste. Genevieve. She is a medical doctor at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lorenz is the son of Dwayne and Paula Lorenz of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual
Son to Alison "Drew" and Jason Michael Blandford of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:38 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Name, Easton Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blandford is the former Drew Bollinger, daughter of Sheryl and Jim Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Blandford is the son of Mary Blandford of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Roger Blandford. He is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Aaron Mark and Kirsten Marie Floyd, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Name, Laikyn Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Floyd is the former Kirsten Burgy, daughter of David and Barb Burgy of South Amana, Iowa, and Glenda Burgy of Saratoga, California. Floyd is the son of Jack and Leisa Floyd of Jackson.
Daughter to Devin Alexander James and Kylie Renee Brueggeman of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Name, Peyton Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Brueggeman is the daughter of Michelle and Bud Brueggeman of Plainview, Illinois. James is the son of Larry James and Pam Treece of Sikeston. He works for Trailer Mfg.
Son to Clayton Trevar Sides and Emma Marie Self of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Name, Trenton James. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Self is the daughter of Joni Self and Chad Woolums of Chaffee, Missouri. Sides is the son of Melissa Johnston of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Dan Sides of Scott City. He is employed by Fisher's Auto.
Daughter to Nick Jams Becker and Amber Nicole Deck of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Name, Brielle Haven. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Deck is the daughter of Polly and Joey Deck of Marble Hill. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Becker is the son of Greg and Mary Becker of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Donna Cheatham of High Ridge, Missouri. He is a sergeant of the Patrol Division of the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department.
Daughter to Carl James and Dannielle Ellen Thrasher of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Name, Genevieve Violet. Weight, 3 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Thrasher is the former Dannielle Cook, daughter of Tena Walker and Clint Walker of Piggott, Arkansas. She works at Calvert City Waffle House. Thrasher is the son of Bruce Alexander and Carla Davis. He is employed by C's Tree Services.
Daughter to Alex and Brittany Austin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Nora Kate. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Austin is the daughter of Rhonda and Mike Williams of Advance, Missouri, and Jerry Oliver of Patton, Missouri. She works for State Beauty Supply. Austin is the son of Martha and Kenny Austin of Jackson. He is employed by Chap Arnold Insurance.
Son to Christopher Lee and Holly Jo Gibson of Dongola, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:16 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Name, Jackson Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gibson is the former Holly Gearhart, daughter of Bob and Angie Gearhart of Cobden, Illinois. Gibson is the son of Lee and Sharon Gibson of Jonesboro, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Gibson both work for the state of Illinois.
Son to Javon Dominique Drake and Patricia Aniyanee Johnson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Name, Jayden Noah. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Johnson is the daughter of Marita Alexander of St. Louis. She is employed by th Department of Social Services. Drake is the son of Dorcas Rhone of St. Louis. He works at Dollar Tree and Cracker Barrel.
Daughter to William Charles and Christa Ann Andersen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Name, Raegan Cathryn. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Andersen is the former Christa Ward, daughter of Karen Ward of Cape Girardeau. She is a student. Andersen is the son of Tom and Tina Anderson of Jackson. He works for DHL Supply Chain.
Son to Brandon Jacob and Whitney Elizabeth Amick of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:24 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Name, Liam Olliver. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Amick is the former Whitney Horrell, daughter of Randy and Mona Horrell of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a secretary at Miller Drywall Inc. Amick is the son of Scott Amick and Donna Amick of Scott City. He is a dispatcher with Buchheit Logistics.
Son to Chad Patrick and Chelsea Anne Gantz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Name, Calum Christian. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gantz is the former Chelsea Bartels, daughter of Randy Bartels and Sabrina Bartels of Jackson. Gantz is the son of Mike Gantz and Lisa Gantz of Cape Girardeau. He is an engineering manager at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Jeremy Joseph and Rebecca Nicole Thieret of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Name, Ruger Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thieret is the former Rebecca Gotto, daughter of Wayne and Sharon Gotto of Perryville. She is a self-employed hair stylist at Hair Artistry. Thieret is the son of Craig Thieret and Linda Thieret of Perryville. He works for Aalco Demolition.
Daughter to Joseph Edward and Johana Marie Layton of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Name, Emory Nichole. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Layton is the former Johana Allen, daughter of Rhonda Battreal of Burfordville and Chester Mansfield Jr., of St. Louis. Layton is the son of Vickie Layton of Grassy, Missouri, and Ron Layton of Marble Hill, Missouri.
Son to Courtland Cody Shannon and Sydney Dawn Helmes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Name, Kane Carter. Weight, 6 pounds. Second son. Helmes is the daughter of Shelley Adams of Cape Girardeau. Shannon is the son of Latoya Hill of Sikeston. He works for Bening Motor Co.
Son to Josh Lynn Goza and Austin Brooke Bauer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:33 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Name, Braystin Edward. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Bauer is the daughter of Ralph Bauer and Stephanie Bauer of Jackson. Goza is the son of Jennifer Huffman of Jackson.
Daughter to Adam and Angela Garrett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Name, Gemma Eve. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Garrett is the daughter of Stephen and Delinda Mulch of Sutter, Illinois. She is a physical therapist with Southeast's HealthPoint Rehab. Garrett is the son of Larry and Cindi Garrett of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Luke and Kelli Guyot of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:28 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Name, Declan Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Guyot is the daughter of Brian and Debbie McGlothlin of Clearwater, Florida. She works at the Jackson Middle School. Guyot is the son of Jim and Bonnie Guyot. He is employed by Jackson High School.
Daughter to Joshua Glenn Overbey and Jennifer Louise Nash of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Name, Lilith Adelaide. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Nash is the daughter of Rebecca Polhamus of Oak Ridge. Overbey is the son of Marca Starkey of Fredericktown and the late David Overbey.
Son to Trevor and Taylor Foeste of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Name, Keller James. Weight, 5 pounds, 12.7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Foeste is the daughter of Misty Clifton of Sevierville, Missouri, and Timothy Clifton of Perryville, Missouri. She is a medical assistant with Public Partnerships. Foeste is the son of Sandra Austin and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. He is a deli worker with Rhodes.
Son to Jordan Felter and Natasha Valleroy of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Hollis Robert. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Valleroy is the daughter of Lori Schupp and Randy Valleroy of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Felter is the son of David and Beverly Felter of Benton. He works for Ken Jones and Associates.
Daughter to Shane and Lyndsey Milam of Sturdivant, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Name, Kaylyn Shane. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Milam is the daughter of Rodger and Vicki Amelunke of Jackson. She is an optician at Marion Eye Center. Milam is the son of Paula Milam of Sturdivant and the late Blaine "Bub" Milam Sr. He is a truck driver with Holloway Distributing.
