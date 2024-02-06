Births 11/20/20

Son to Andrew David and Jessie Nicole Livesay of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:09 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020. Name, Lane Andrew. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Livesay is the former Jessie Reynolds, daughter of Greg and Amy Reynolds of McClure, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Livesay is the son of David and Mindy Livesay of Wolf Lake. He is an inside wireman/electrician with IBEW.
Son to Mark Allen and Lauren Danielle Meek of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:20 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Name, Rhett Jameson. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Meek is the former Lauren Matlock, daughter of Danny and Ruth Matlock of Bell City, Missouri. She is a teacher at Bloomfield Elementary School. Meek is the son of Tim and Kaye Meek of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Zoellner Construction.
Daughter to David Lee Brashears and Jordyn Brooke Wilkerson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:01 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Name, Lena Brooke. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Wilkerson is the daughter of Dino and Kim Wilkerson. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Brashears is the son of Tim Brashears and Laurie Stark. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.
Son to Daylon H. and Natalie R. Spinks of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Name, Liam Edward Hayze. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Spinks is the former Natalie James-Wyatt, daughter of Justin Wyatt and Regina Redmon, both of Scott City. She is a stay-at-home mom. Spinks is the son of Garett and Holly Spinks of Scott City. He works for Mid-South Steel.
Daughter to Jordan Keigan-Tyler Curtis and Tiffany Nicole Goodman of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:42 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Name, Carter Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Goodman is the daughter of Michael Goodman of Anna, Illinois, and Rebecca Wheaton of Jonesboro, Illinois. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Curtis is the son of Michael Curtis and DaNece Bennett, both of Tamms, Illinois. He works at Menards.
Son to Michael Lee Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Seaton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Name, Henry Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Seaton is the former Elizabeth Groceman. She works for Jackson School District. Seaton works at Best Buy.
