Births 11/20/20

Livesay

Son to Andrew David and Jessie Nicole Livesay of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:09 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020. Name, Lane Andrew. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Livesay is the former Jessie Reynolds, daughter of Greg and Amy Reynolds of McClure, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Livesay is the son of David and Mindy Livesay of Wolf Lake. He is an inside wireman/electrician with IBEW.

Meek

Son to Mark Allen and Lauren Danielle Meek of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:20 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Name, Rhett Jameson. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Meek is the former Lauren Matlock, daughter of Danny and Ruth Matlock of Bell City, Missouri. She is a teacher at Bloomfield Elementary School. Meek is the son of Tim and Kaye Meek of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Zoellner Construction.

Brashears

Daughter to David Lee Brashears and Jordyn Brooke Wilkerson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:01 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Name, Lena Brooke. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Wilkerson is the daughter of Dino and Kim Wilkerson. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Brashears is the son of Tim Brashears and Laurie Stark. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.