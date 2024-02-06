Births 11/20/17

Son to Aaron Daniel and Carrie Grace Schubert of Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, Jake Timothy. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Schubert is the former Carrie Mastronarde, daughter of Bob and Toni Mastronarde of Spokane, Washington. She is the business owner of a counseling practice in Fredericktown, Missouri. Schubert is the son of Tim and Linda Schubert of Perryville, Missouri. He is a maintenance manager with the Perryville Super 8.
Daughter to Caleb Allan and Sarah Catherine Estes of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Name, Ella Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Estes is the former Sarah Eichhorn, daughter of Myra Eichhorn and Jerome Eichhorn of Scott City. She is an X-ray technician at Southeast Hospital. Estes is the son of Christine Estes and Clint Estes of Scott City. He is employed at Kelso Milling Co. in Scott City.
Son to Gene Regenald Benthal and Hope LaRae Yenicek of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Name, Gatlin Bleu River. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Yenicek is the former Hope Welker, daughter of Mary Rogers of Scott City and Robert and Rebecca Welker of Cape Girardeau. She is self-employed by Welker Cleaning LLC. Benthal is the son of Cheral Benthal of Cape Girardeau. He is the self-employed owner of Qwik Fix Shoe Repair.
Son to Jacob William and Lacy Renea Allen of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Name, Isaiah Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 13.4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Allen is the former Lacy Willis, daughter of Dennis and Pam Willis of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by the Woodland School District. Allen is the son of Aaron and Connie Allen of Leopold. He is self-employed.
Son to Zach T. Winchester and Tonya N. Friese of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Name, Case Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Friese is the former Tonya Smith, daughter of Steve Smith and Gaye Smith of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Winchester is the son of Mike and Nancy Winchester of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Jackson Tire.
Son to Tyler Charles and Sarah Nicole Blackwell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Name, Cash Tyler. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Blackwell is the former Sarah Lange, daughter of David and Lanell Lange of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a kindergarten assistant at Clippard Elementary School. Blackwell is the son of John and Cathy Blackwell of Cape Girardeau. He is foreman with J.R. Welch Waterproofing and Concrete.
Son to William Odie and Deana Kay Chappell Jr. of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:54 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Name, Samuel Liam. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Chappell is the former Deana Biester, daughter of Mary Biester of St. Louis and Ricky Biester of Portland, Tennessee. Chappell is the son of Karen Chappell and William Chappell Sr. of Sikeston. He is a forklift driver at the Unilever Ice Cream plant.