Births 11/20/17

Schubert

Son to Aaron Daniel and Carrie Grace Schubert of Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, Jake Timothy. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Schubert is the former Carrie Mastronarde, daughter of Bob and Toni Mastronarde of Spokane, Washington. She is the business owner of a counseling practice in Fredericktown, Missouri. Schubert is the son of Tim and Linda Schubert of Perryville, Missouri. He is a maintenance manager with the Perryville Super 8.

Estes

Daughter to Caleb Allan and Sarah Catherine Estes of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Name, Ella Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Estes is the former Sarah Eichhorn, daughter of Myra Eichhorn and Jerome Eichhorn of Scott City. She is an X-ray technician at Southeast Hospital. Estes is the son of Christine Estes and Clint Estes of Scott City. He is employed at Kelso Milling Co. in Scott City.

Benthal

Son to Gene Regenald Benthal and Hope LaRae Yenicek of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Name, Gatlin Bleu River. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Yenicek is the former Hope Welker, daughter of Mary Rogers of Scott City and Robert and Rebecca Welker of Cape Girardeau. She is self-employed by Welker Cleaning LLC. Benthal is the son of Cheral Benthal of Cape Girardeau. He is the self-employed owner of Qwik Fix Shoe Repair.