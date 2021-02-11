Births 11/2/21

Daugherty

Daughter to Adam Vincent Daugherty and Tonya Michelle Copeland of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:24 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Name, Jose Wylder. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Copeland is the former Tonya Budde. Daugherty is the son of Dan and Susan Daugherty of Jackson. He is self-employed.

Hartwig

Son to Max Lee and Holly Marie Hartwig of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Name, Gabriel James. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 1/2 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Hartwig is the former Holly Lyle, daughter of Brad and Linda Lyle of Mena, Arkansas. She is a stay-at-home mom. Hartwig is the son of Joyce Rogers and Chris Hartwig of Mena. He is a youth pastor.

Hodges

Twins to Hoss and Stephanie Hodges of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Son Elijah Jude was born at 12:14 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Daughter Eleanor Rose was born at 12:16 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First son and first daughter. Mrs. Hodges is the daughter of Kimberly Blechle and Dale Blechle of Perryville, Missouri. Hodges is the son of the late Teresa Hodges and the late Bill Hodges of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hodges are both employed by SEMO Prosthetics & Orthotics.

Oetzel

Son to Connor Joseph Oetzel and Moriah Darby Johnston of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Name, Archer Octavius. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Johnston is the daughter of Victoria Johnston of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing and is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Oetzel is the son of Jennifer Oetzel and Shawn Oetzel of Kewanee, Illinois. He is a server at Texas Roadhouse.