Births 11/2/21

Daughter to Adam Vincent Daugherty and Tonya Michelle Copeland of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:24 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Name, Jose Wylder. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Copeland is the former Tonya Budde. Daugherty is the son of Dan and Susan Daugherty of Jackson. He is self-employed.
Son to Max Lee and Holly Marie Hartwig of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Name, Gabriel James. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 1/2 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Hartwig is the former Holly Lyle, daughter of Brad and Linda Lyle of Mena, Arkansas. She is a stay-at-home mom. Hartwig is the son of Joyce Rogers and Chris Hartwig of Mena. He is a youth pastor.
Twins to Hoss and Stephanie Hodges of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Son Elijah Jude was born at 12:14 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Daughter Eleanor Rose was born at 12:16 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First son and first daughter. Mrs. Hodges is the daughter of Kimberly Blechle and Dale Blechle of Perryville, Missouri. Hodges is the son of the late Teresa Hodges and the late Bill Hodges of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hodges are both employed by SEMO Prosthetics & Orthotics.
Son to Connor Joseph Oetzel and Moriah Darby Johnston of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Name, Archer Octavius. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Johnston is the daughter of Victoria Johnston of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing and is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Oetzel is the son of Jennifer Oetzel and Shawn Oetzel of Kewanee, Illinois. He is a server at Texas Roadhouse.
Son to Zachary O. and Olivia D. Hicks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Name, Walker Owen. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hicks is the former Olivia Meyer, daughter of Wally and Bev Meyer of Cape Girardeau. Hicks is the son of Beth Lowe and Randy Hicks of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Tyler Keith and Lesley Nicole Miller of Clarkton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:28 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Name, Raysen Layne. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Miller is the former Lesley Knapp, daughter of Melissa Knapp and Craig Knapp of Gideon, Missouri. Miller is the son of Lynn Newhart of Jackson and Larry Miller of Clarkton. He is a self-employed crop insurance agent.
Daughter to Joshua Paul and Angela Marie Freiheit of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Name, Renley Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Freiheit is the former Angela Heuring, daughter of Don Heuring of Delta and Beth Johnston of Fredericktown, Missouri. Freiheit is the son of Paul Freiheit of Fredericktown and Michelle Box of Middlefield, Ohio.
Son to Kyle Timothy and Jennifer Caitlyn Schade of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Name, Isaac John Clinton. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Schade is the former Jennifer Keusenkothen, daughter of Jim and Kim Keusenkothen of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Schade is the son of Kevin and Lois Schade of Cape Girardeau. He is vice president of finance at Americare Senior Living.
Daughter to Scott and Susan Owen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Name, Dani Delacruz. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Owen is the daughter of Sherry Delacruz of Altenburg, Missouri. She works at Alma Schrader Elementary School. Owen is the son of Chris and Sue Owen of Jackson. He is employed by Missouri Industrial Equipment.
