Births 11/18/21

Daughter to Sam and Janice Ruesler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Name, Charleigh Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ruesler is the daughter of Clara Bunch of Scott City. She is a director of behavioral health-outpatient. Ruesler is the son of Julia Ruesler and Wayne Ruesler of Sikeston, Missouri. He works in office administration.
Twins to Ian and Chelsey Becerra of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Daughter Ofelia Lydia Jefferson was born at 11:07 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Son Rowan Wolfe Jefferson was born at 11:20 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First son and first daughter. Mrs. Becerra is the daughter of Victoria Gacsi of Cape Girardeau and James Jefferson on Long Beach, California. Becerra is the son of Tracy Campbell and Stephen Campbell of Huntington Beach, California.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.