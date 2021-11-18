All sections
RecordsNovember 18, 2021

Births 11/18/21

Daughter to Sam and Janice Ruesler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Name, Charleigh Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ruesler is the daughter of Clara Bunch of Scott City. She is a director of behavioral health-outpatient. Ruesler is the son of Julia Ruesler and Wayne Ruesler of Sikeston, Missouri. He works in office administration

Southeast Missourian

Ruesler

Daughter to Sam and Janice Ruesler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Name, Charleigh Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ruesler is the daughter of Clara Bunch of Scott City. She is a director of behavioral health-outpatient. Ruesler is the son of Julia Ruesler and Wayne Ruesler of Sikeston, Missouri. He works in office administration.

Becerra

Twins to Ian and Chelsey Becerra of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Daughter Ofelia Lydia Jefferson was born at 11:07 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Son Rowan Wolfe Jefferson was born at 11:20 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First son and first daughter. Mrs. Becerra is the daughter of Victoria Gacsi of Cape Girardeau and James Jefferson on Long Beach, California. Becerra is the son of Tracy Campbell and Stephen Campbell of Huntington Beach, California.

Story Tags
Births
