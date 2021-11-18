Births 11/18/21

Becerra

Twins to Ian and Chelsey Becerra of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Daughter Ofelia Lydia Jefferson was born at 11:07 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Son Rowan Wolfe Jefferson was born at 11:20 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First son and first daughter. Mrs. Becerra is the daughter of Victoria Gacsi of Cape Girardeau and James Jefferson on Long Beach, California. Becerra is the son of Tracy Campbell and Stephen Campbell of Huntington Beach, California.