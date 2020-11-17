Births 11/17/20

Trowbridge

Daughter to Corey and Kendra Trowbridge of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Adeline Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Trowbridge is the daughter of Ron and Julie Kucera of Jackson. Trowbridge is the son of John and Sheila Trowbridge of Oak Ridge. He works for Ameren.

Bishop

Daughter to Jordan and Courtney Bishop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:41 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Name, Sadie Anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bishop is the daughter of Pat and Tom Martin of Cape Girardeau. She works for Catholic Charities. Bishop is the son of Rhonda Hall of Billings, Montana. He is employed by AT&T.

Hill

Daughter to Skye and Nicole Hill of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Name, Charlie Christy. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hill is the daughter of Larry Blattel and Tina Blattel of Scott City. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Hill is the son of Chris Hill and Christy Hill of Cape Girardeau. He works for the City of Scott City.