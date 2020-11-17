Births 11/17/20

Daughter to Corey and Kendra Trowbridge of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Adeline Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Trowbridge is the daughter of Ron and Julie Kucera of Jackson. Trowbridge is the son of John and Sheila Trowbridge of Oak Ridge. He works for Ameren.
Daughter to Jordan and Courtney Bishop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:41 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Name, Sadie Anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bishop is the daughter of Pat and Tom Martin of Cape Girardeau. She works for Catholic Charities. Bishop is the son of Rhonda Hall of Billings, Montana. He is employed by AT&T.
Daughter to Skye and Nicole Hill of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Name, Charlie Christy. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hill is the daughter of Larry Blattel and Tina Blattel of Scott City. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Hill is the son of Chris Hill and Christy Hill of Cape Girardeau. He works for the City of Scott City.
Son to Makayla Brown of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:29 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Name, Zayden Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Brown is the daughter of Crystal Brown of Dexter, Missouri, and Dennis Brown of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Michael and Lauren Nilsen of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:07 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Name, Emmett Gerald. Weight, 8 pounds, 1/2 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Nilsen is the daughter of Eddie Robison of Advance and Richard and Terry Biddle of Cape Girardeau. Nilsen is the son of Gerald Nilsen and Judith Nilsen of Greenbrier, Missouri.
Son to Jordan and Courtney Tew of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 8:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Name, Coell Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tew is the daughter of Gary and Theresa Bentley of Aberdeen, Mississippi. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Tew is the son of Stephanie Tew of St. Charles, Missouri, and Brian Tew of Olive Branch, Illinois. He works for BNSF Railway.
