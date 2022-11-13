Births 11/13/22

Son to Robert Ray Mitchell II and Jennifer Monique Sharp-Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Name, Robert Ray III. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Sharp-Mitchell is the daughter of Crystal Sharp of Charleston, Missouri. Mitchell is the son of Betty Mitchell and Robert Mitchell of Sikeston.
Son to Miguel A. Sander and Keayrah J. McKee of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Name, Kingston Jay. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. McKee is the daughter of Melynda Tollison of Cape Girardeau. Sander is the son of Brenda Sander and Doyle Sander of Jackson.
Daughter to Ryan and Sarah Mouser of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Name, Madilyn Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Mouser is the former Sarah Savant, daughter of Kathy Savant of Mount Olive, Illinois, and the late Mike Savant. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mouser is the son of Randy and Teresa Mouser of Jackson. He works in IT at Cape Electric Supply.
Son to Jesse Allen and Marissa Michelle Jean Francis of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Name, Hallan Steele Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Francis is the former Marissa Schamburg, daughter of Robert Schamburg and Shelly Schamburg of Friedheim. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Francis is the son of Tim Francis of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Penny Francis. He is a laborer with the Bois Brule Levee District.
Son to Mariah Patcheska Goudrault of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Name, Jasper Troy. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son.
Daughter to Blake James and Samantha Lynn Duffy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Name, Mia Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duffy is the former Samantha Schnicker, daughter of John Schnicker of Jackson and the late Sandy Schnicker. Duffy is the son of Rick Duffy and Debbie Duffy of Martinsburg, West Virginia. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Dakota Vidal Martinez and Diana Lynn Harris of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Name, Sawyer Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Martinez is the son of Vickie Martinez of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Randy K. II and Amber Nicole Conn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Name, Harrison Michael. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Conn is the former Amber Nenninger, daughter of Francis and Peggy Nenninger of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a preschool teacher at East Elementary School. Conn is the son of Randy and Teresa Conn of Delta. He is employed by Lowe's Home Improvement.
Son to Brandon Edward and Jamie Leigh Olson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Name, Keston Cash. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Olson is the former Jamie Baity, daughter of Connie and Steven Vincent of Anna, Illinois. She is an accounts receivables director. Olson is the son of Kathleen Olson of Chetopa, Kansas. He is a general manager.
Daughter of Zachary Tyler and Chancellor Afton Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Name, Violet Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Smith is the former Chancellor Elfrink, daughter of Patti and Dan Elfrink of Whitewater. She is a receptionist at Dale & Associates. Smith is the son of Erica Smith of Cape Girardeau. He is a driver for UPS.
Son to Haille Rene Peredoe of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Name, Emmett Donald. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Peredoe is the daughter of Karri Parmley of Festus, Missouri. She works at Popeye's.
Son to Collin Alan and Haley Jo Schabbing of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Name, McCoy Stetson. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Schabbing is the former Haley Dickerson, daughter of Carlis Edwards of Cape Girardeau and Chuck Dickerson of Jackson. She is employed by the Cape Small Animal Clinic. Schabbing is the son of Steve and Michelle Schabbing of Cape Girardeau. He works for Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Joshua Randall Armstrong and Amber Dawn McClanahan of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Name, Waylon Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. McClanahan is the daughter of Elizabeth Scott of Benton, Missouri. She works for American Red Cross. Armstrong is the son of Leandra Allen of Scott City and Richard Armstrong of Jackson. He is employed by Armstrong Lawncare.
Son to Steven Matthew and Mickala LeAnn Vick of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:17 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Name, Shaddix Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Vick is the former Mickala Ray, daughter of Sarah and Tim Brown of Campbell, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Vick is the son of Lisa and Richard Vick of Marion, Illinois. He is an engineer at TG Missouri.
Son to Tyler Riley and Destiny Elaine Harris of Burfordville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Name, Myles Riley. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Harris is the former Destiny Smith, daughter of Tommy Smith and Sandy Smith of Millersville. She is a stay-at-home mom. Harris is the son of Eric Harris and April Harris of Jackson.