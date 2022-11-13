Births 11/13/22

Mitchell

Son to Robert Ray Mitchell II and Jennifer Monique Sharp-Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Name, Robert Ray III. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Sharp-Mitchell is the daughter of Crystal Sharp of Charleston, Missouri. Mitchell is the son of Betty Mitchell and Robert Mitchell of Sikeston.

Sander

Son to Miguel A. Sander and Keayrah J. McKee of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Name, Kingston Jay. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. McKee is the daughter of Melynda Tollison of Cape Girardeau. Sander is the son of Brenda Sander and Doyle Sander of Jackson.

Mouser

Daughter to Ryan and Sarah Mouser of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Name, Madilyn Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Mouser is the former Sarah Savant, daughter of Kathy Savant of Mount Olive, Illinois, and the late Mike Savant. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mouser is the son of Randy and Teresa Mouser of Jackson. He works in IT at Cape Electric Supply.

Francis

Son to Jesse Allen and Marissa Michelle Jean Francis of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Name, Hallan Steele Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Francis is the former Marissa Schamburg, daughter of Robert Schamburg and Shelly Schamburg of Friedheim. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Francis is the son of Tim Francis of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Penny Francis. He is a laborer with the Bois Brule Levee District.

Adderley

Son to Mariah Patcheska Goudrault of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Name, Jasper Troy. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son.

Duffy

Daughter to Blake James and Samantha Lynn Duffy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Name, Mia Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duffy is the former Samantha Schnicker, daughter of John Schnicker of Jackson and the late Sandy Schnicker. Duffy is the son of Rick Duffy and Debbie Duffy of Martinsburg, West Virginia. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Martinez

Son to Dakota Vidal Martinez and Diana Lynn Harris of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Name, Sawyer Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Martinez is the son of Vickie Martinez of Sikeston, Missouri.