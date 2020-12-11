Births 11/12/20

Elliott

Daughter to Richard Tripp and Mallory Brooke Elliott of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Name, Landry Greer. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, second daughter. Mrs. Elliott is the former Mallory Johnson, daughter of Ron and Vickie Johnson of Caddo Mills, Texas. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Elliott is the son of Richard and Kristie Elliott of Dallas, Texas. He is operations manager at CGB Enterprises.

Jones

Daughter to Michael Hiram and Jennifer Lyn Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Name, Miriam Raleigh. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jones is the former Jennifer James, daughter of Lesa James of Advance, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Jones is the son of Gina Pletcher of Cape Girardeau and Hiram Jones of Advance. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.