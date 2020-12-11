Births 11/12/20

Daughter to Richard Tripp and Mallory Brooke Elliott of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Name, Landry Greer. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, second daughter. Mrs. Elliott is the former Mallory Johnson, daughter of Ron and Vickie Johnson of Caddo Mills, Texas. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Elliott is the son of Richard and Kristie Elliott of Dallas, Texas. He is operations manager at CGB Enterprises.
Daughter to Michael Hiram and Jennifer Lyn Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Name, Miriam Raleigh. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jones is the former Jennifer James, daughter of Lesa James of Advance, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Jones is the son of Gina Pletcher of Cape Girardeau and Hiram Jones of Advance. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
Twins to Matthew Blaze and Emily Madison Ulrich of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Daughter, Norah Louise, was born at 8:19 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Son, Rowan Matthew, was born at 8:20 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. First children. Mrs. Ulrich is the former Emily Quade, daughter of Kent and Michelle Quade of Jackson. She works for One Main Financial Group. Ulrich is the son of Shelly Ulrich of Scott City. He is employed by BG Services.
Daughter to Nathaniel M. Pullen and Lindsey S. Littlejohn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Name, Naomi Starr. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Littlejohn is the daughter of Christy Littlejohn of Cape Girardeau and Radie Littlejohn of Farmington, Missouri. Pullen is the son of Martha Bobo and Daniel Mcbrant of Cape Girardeau. He works at SEMO Millings.
