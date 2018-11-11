Births 11/11/18

Chadd

Son to Larry Dale Chadd and LaToya LaShawn Blanks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Kaicee Dalshawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Blanks is the daughter of Dawn and Rodney Ray of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Jerome Hood of Milwaukee. She is employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Chadd is the son of Glenda Chadd of Cape Girardeau. He works for Cape Cleaning.

Strubbe

Daughter to Tyler L. and Lindsey M. Strubbe of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Savannah Hope. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Strubbe is the former Lindsey Kielas, daughter of Bridget Hecht and Tim Hecht of Jackson. Strubbe is the son of Mary Strubbe of Fenton, Missouri, and Gary Strubbe of Washington, Missouri. He is a tech specialist with Drury Hotels Co.

Proffer

Daughter to Matthew Adam and Emily Joyce Proffer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:58 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Name, Stella Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Proffer is the former Emily Gerlach, daughter of Sid Gerlach and Pam Gerlach of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Proffer is the son of Bernard Proffer and Alice Proffer of Jackson. He works in security at the U.S. Federal Courthouse.