Births 11/11/18

Son to Larry Dale Chadd and LaToya LaShawn Blanks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Kaicee Dalshawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Blanks is the daughter of Dawn and Rodney Ray of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Jerome Hood of Milwaukee. She is employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Chadd is the son of Glenda Chadd of Cape Girardeau. He works for Cape Cleaning.
Daughter to Tyler L. and Lindsey M. Strubbe of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Savannah Hope. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Strubbe is the former Lindsey Kielas, daughter of Bridget Hecht and Tim Hecht of Jackson. Strubbe is the son of Mary Strubbe of Fenton, Missouri, and Gary Strubbe of Washington, Missouri. He is a tech specialist with Drury Hotels Co.
Daughter to Matthew Adam and Emily Joyce Proffer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:58 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Name, Stella Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Proffer is the former Emily Gerlach, daughter of Sid Gerlach and Pam Gerlach of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Proffer is the son of Bernard Proffer and Alice Proffer of Jackson. He works in security at the U.S. Federal Courthouse.
Son to Levi Evan Smith and Abbigal Diane Chance of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Name, Eli Evan. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Chance is the daughter of Paul Chance and Julie Chance of Sikeston. Smith is the son of John Smith and Tammy Smith of Sikeston. The new parents work at Lambert's Cafe.
Son to Garrett Wayne Lynn and Brooke Lynn Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Name, Landon Eli Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Jones is the former Brooke Stowers, daughter of Carrie and Harold Smith of Dandridge, Tennessee, and Daniel Stowers of Benton, Illinois. She is a clinical technician with Leet Eyecare. Jones is the son of Cindy Bonney of Jackson and Darrell Jones of Cape Girardeau. He is an operator with the Cape Girardeau County Highway Department.
Daughter to Ramon Rodriquez Hall Jr. and Charkeyah Viclancia Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Name, Gia Audrey. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Martin is the daughter of Jacqueline Rodgers-Martin of Jackson. She works at Walmart. Hall is the son of Lejon Gray of St. Louis. He is employed by Manpower.
Daughter to Khalil Domonic Reed and Alexis Unique Patterson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:39 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Name, Aniyah Divine. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Patterson is the daughter of Soundra Patterson and Johnnie Patterson of Cape Girardeau. Reed is the son of Pernisha White of Chicago and Kevin Reed of Joliet, Illinois.
