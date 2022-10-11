Births 11/10/22

Son to Cody Wayne and Autumn Rose Clark of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Name, Cole Wayne. Weight, 10 pounds, 6.4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Clark is the daughter of Scott and Robyn VanGennip of Advance. She is a dental hygienist with Bennett Family Dentistry. Clark is the son of Curtis Clark of Puxico, Missouri, and Penny Zoll of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a seed tech with Bayer Crop Science.
Son to Joe and Katie Trankle of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Name, Fred David. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Trankle is the daughter of J.C. and Sharon Brucker of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by the Oak Ridge School District. Trankle is the son of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. He works for Trankle Masonry.
Daughter to Saxton Kinder and Tabitha Martin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Name, Gracelynne Caroline. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Martin is the daughter of David and Aimee Martin of Cape Girardeau. Kinder is the son of Stacy Kinder of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Samuel Martinez and Brooke Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Name, Lilly Blake. Weight, 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces. First child. Robinson is the daughter of Michelle Kimbel of Jackson and James Robinson of Sturdivant, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.