Births 11/10/22

Clark

Son to Cody Wayne and Autumn Rose Clark of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Name, Cole Wayne. Weight, 10 pounds, 6.4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Clark is the daughter of Scott and Robyn VanGennip of Advance. She is a dental hygienist with Bennett Family Dentistry. Clark is the son of Curtis Clark of Puxico, Missouri, and Penny Zoll of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a seed tech with Bayer Crop Science.

Trankle

Son to Joe and Katie Trankle of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Name, Fred David. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Trankle is the daughter of J.C. and Sharon Brucker of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by the Oak Ridge School District. Trankle is the son of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. He works for Trankle Masonry.