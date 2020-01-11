Births 11/1/20

Jansen

Daughter to Justin and Ann Jansen of Fruitland, Southeast Hospital, 4:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Name, Charlize Justine. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Jansen is the daughter of Julie Holtkamp and Vince Holtkamp of Centralia, Illinois. She is a prevention advocate at Southeast Missouri State University. Jansen is the son of Mary Jansen and Ambrose Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. He is a TPS specialist at TG Missouri.

Schrock

Son to Ethan and Erika Schrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Name, Bennett Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Schrock is the daughter of Phil and Judy Cantoni of Cape Girardeau. She works for Blue Sky Community Services. Schrock is the son of the late Paul and Deborah Schrock of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.

Nussbaum

Son to Larry and Allison Nussbaum II of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Noah David. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Nussbaum is the daughter of Anthony Bueter of Leopold and the late Deborah Bueter. She is an occupational therapist at Southeast Health of Stoddard County. Nussbaum is the son of Larry and Connie Nussbaum of Leopold. He works for Crader Distributing.