Births 11/1/20

Daughter to Justin and Ann Jansen of Fruitland, Southeast Hospital, 4:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Name, Charlize Justine. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Jansen is the daughter of Julie Holtkamp and Vince Holtkamp of Centralia, Illinois. She is a prevention advocate at Southeast Missouri State University. Jansen is the son of Mary Jansen and Ambrose Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. He is a TPS specialist at TG Missouri.
Son to Ethan and Erika Schrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Name, Bennett Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Schrock is the daughter of Phil and Judy Cantoni of Cape Girardeau. She works for Blue Sky Community Services. Schrock is the son of the late Paul and Deborah Schrock of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Larry and Allison Nussbaum II of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Noah David. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Nussbaum is the daughter of Anthony Bueter of Leopold and the late Deborah Bueter. She is an occupational therapist at Southeast Health of Stoddard County. Nussbaum is the son of Larry and Connie Nussbaum of Leopold. He works for Crader Distributing.
Daughter to Andrew Seyer and Salena Poston of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:48 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Aliya Carolina. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Poston is the daughter of David Poston and Tracy Poston of Jackson. She is employed by the Kenny Rogers Children's Center. Seyer is the son of Jason Seyer and Angie Seyer of Cape Girardeau. He works at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Nate and Dana Saverino of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Zoey Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Saverino is the daughter of Gary and Debra Gordon of Belleville, Illinois. Saverino is the son of Steve and Leslie Saverino of St. Joseph, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Saverino both work at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Jerad Samuel and Alysha Kay McCoy of Milan, Tennessee, Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, 9:32 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Name, Jerad Samuel Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. McCoy is the daughter of Frank and Karen Smith of Jackson, Tennessee. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCoy is the son of Kevin and Gerrie McCoy of Olive Branch, Illinois and Ruby McCoy of Jackson. He works for Parsons Corporation.
