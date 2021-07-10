Births 10/7/21

Sides

Daughter to Clayton Trevor Sides and Emma Marie Self of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:33 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Name, Evelynn May. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Self is the daughter of Chad and Joni Woollums of Chaffee, Missouri and Shawn and Jennifer Royle of Gordonville. She works at Dairy Queen in Cape Girardeau. Sides is the son of Dan and Debbi Sides of Chaffee and Melissa Johnston of Cape Girardeau. He is an independent contractor.

Dannenmueller

Daughter to Curtis Paul and Keeley Raquel Dannenmueller of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:48 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Name, Kymber Sue. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Dannenmueller is the former Keeley Goodman, daughter of Roxanne Goodman and John Goodman of Scott City. She is director of special needs services at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. Dannenmueller is the son of Jack and Juanita Dannenmueller of Scott City. He is an order filler for Do It Best.

Wilke

Son to Devon Blake and Alexandrea Marie Wilke of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:37 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Name, Logan Zane. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Wilke is the former Alexandrea Atkins, daughter of Carl David Atkins of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wilke is the son of Allen Wilke of Cape Girardeau and Tina and Danny Crabtree of Bell City, Missouri. He is a technician at Cape Girardeau Honda.

Hartke

Son to Jason R. and Cheryl E. Hartke of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:43 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Name, Nathan Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Hartke is the former Cheryl Hagler, daughter of Barbara Hagler and Lou Hagler of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul Grade School. Hartke is the son of Harold Hartke and Mary Hartke of Teutopolis, Illinois. He is an area specialist with USDA Rural Development.'