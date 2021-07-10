Births 10/7/21

Son to Dennis Deshawn Andrews and Zakiah Charisse Hood of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:04 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Name, Sebastian Kai Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Hood is the daughter of Heather Ross of Sikeston. Andrews is the son of Amanda Pearson of Sikeston. He is a seed technician with Bayer Crop Science.
Son to KeJuan Desahwn Stevenson and Chyna Siann Coleman of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:40 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Name, Karsyn Deshawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Coleman is the daughter of Angella Coleman of Sikeston, Stevenson is the son of Michelle Stevenson of Sikeston.
Daughter to Kyle James E and Avery Kathryn O'Guin of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Name, Charlotte Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Guin is the former Avery Turner, daughter of Terry and Cherrie Turner of Troy, Missouri. She works at Ultimate Flooring and Paint. O'Guin is the son of James O'Guin of Sikeston, Missouri, and Shelley Pruett of East Prairie. He works for MoDOT.
Daughter to Clayton Trevor Sides and Emma Marie Self of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:33 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Name, Evelynn May. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Self is the daughter of Chad and Joni Woollums of Chaffee, Missouri and Shawn and Jennifer Royle of Gordonville. She works at Dairy Queen in Cape Girardeau. Sides is the son of Dan and Debbi Sides of Chaffee and Melissa Johnston of Cape Girardeau. He is an independent contractor.
Daughter to Curtis Paul and Keeley Raquel Dannenmueller of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:48 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Name, Kymber Sue. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Dannenmueller is the former Keeley Goodman, daughter of Roxanne Goodman and John Goodman of Scott City. She is director of special needs services at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence. Dannenmueller is the son of Jack and Juanita Dannenmueller of Scott City. He is an order filler for Do It Best.
Son to Devon Blake and Alexandrea Marie Wilke of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:37 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Name, Logan Zane. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Wilke is the former Alexandrea Atkins, daughter of Carl David Atkins of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wilke is the son of Allen Wilke of Cape Girardeau and Tina and Danny Crabtree of Bell City, Missouri. He is a technician at Cape Girardeau Honda.
Son to Jason R. and Cheryl E. Hartke of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:43 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Name, Nathan Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Hartke is the former Cheryl Hagler, daughter of Barbara Hagler and Lou Hagler of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul Grade School. Hartke is the son of Harold Hartke and Mary Hartke of Teutopolis, Illinois. He is an area specialist with USDA Rural Development.'
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.