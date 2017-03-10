Births 10/3/2017

Williams

Son to Trent Dashun Williams and Akeida Lashea Edmondson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Trent Dashun Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Edmondson is the daughter of Patricia Edmondson of Kennett, Missouri, and the late Larry White. She is with the support staff of Extra Hands. Williams is the son of Nichole Williams of St. Louis and Christopher Nunley of St. Louis. He is a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Hollis

Daughter to D'Seante Malik Sauvaughn Hollis and Megan Rochelle Baker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Za'Riyah La'Nae. Weight, 3 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Baker is the daughter of Tina Turner of Cape Girardeau and the late Mark Baker. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Hollis is the son of Mike Montgomrey of Kansas City, Missouri. He is employed by Manpower.