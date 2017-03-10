Births 10/3/2017

Son to Trent Dashun Williams and Akeida Lashea Edmondson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Trent Dashun Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Edmondson is the daughter of Patricia Edmondson of Kennett, Missouri, and the late Larry White. She is with the support staff of Extra Hands. Williams is the son of Nichole Williams of St. Louis and Christopher Nunley of St. Louis. He is a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Daughter to D'Seante Malik Sauvaughn Hollis and Megan Rochelle Baker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Za'Riyah La'Nae. Weight, 3 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Baker is the daughter of Tina Turner of Cape Girardeau and the late Mark Baker. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Hollis is the son of Mike Montgomrey of Kansas City, Missouri. He is employed by Manpower.
Daughter to Tanner Steven and Hannah Morgan Schabbing of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Harlowe Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schabbing is the former Hannah Jemison, daughter of Chris Jemison and Jenny Jemison of Cape Girardeau. Schabbing is the son of Steve Schabbing and Michele Schabbing of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Christopher John and Varonnica Patrice Kirn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Name, Cora Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 6.7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kirn is the former Varonnica Murphy, daughter of Ronn and Sandra Murphy of Cape Girardeau. She is vice president of marketing at Creative Edge. Kirn is the son of Larry and Kathy Kirn of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.
