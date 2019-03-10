Births 10/3/19

Daughter to David and Brianna Wills of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Name, Kobi Ann. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wills is the daughter of Mike and Andrea Seabaugh of Jackson. She works for American Red Cross. Wills is the son of Desiree Wills of Chaffee, Missouri, and Carroll and Helen Wills of Louisiana. He is employed by Allied HVAC LLC.
Daughter to James Bentley and Caitlin Reed of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Name, Rylynn Marie Rose. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Reed is the daughter of Rachael and Mike Reed of Perryville, Missouri. She works for Drury National Call Center. Bentley is the son of Judy and Everett Friese of Chaffee. He is employed by Brune Mobile Homes.
Daughter to Armondo and Jalysa Thatch of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Name, Ahmir Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thatch is the daughter of Johanna Kemp and Charles Kemp of Austin, Texas. Thatch is the son of Tamara Newsom of New Madrid, Missouri, and Frederick Thatch of Sikeston. He works for AT&T.
Son to Cody and Brandi Crader of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Aleister Knox. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Seventh child, sixth son. Mrs. Crader is the daughter of Brenda Zimmerman and Kevin Zimmerman of Jackson. She works at Rosati's. Crader is the son of Sheila Crader and Keith Crader of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Rhodes.
Daughter to Dustin and Amanda Brotherton of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Aubree Jolene. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brotherton is the daughter of Freda Ward of Marquand and John Ward of Springfield, Missouri. Brotherton is the son of David and Angie Brotherton of Marquand and Danette Brotherton of Fredericktown, Missouri.
Son to Monty Elliott and Amber Borgfield of Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Bransyn Stone. Weight, 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces. First child. Borgfield is the daughter of Robin Conrad and Danny Borgfield of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Elliott is the son of Francis Elliott of Cape Girardeau. He works for Custom Cut Fabrication.
Son to Daniel Hardin and Beth Lowe of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Name, Lucas Bleu. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Lowe is the daughter of Libby Meken and Brian Lowe of Sikeston. Hardin is the son of Crystal Banks of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Dakota and Faith Suhre of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 5:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Name, Zetta Faith. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Suhre is the daughter of Darin and Shannon Revelle of Jackson and Sherri and Tony Brethold of Imperial, Missouri. Suhre is the son of Cindy and Gary Suhre of Jackson.
Son to Dustin and Tanya Burdine of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Name, Andrew Clyde. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Burdine is the daughter of Penny Ross and Robert Ross of Cape Girardeau. She is a physical therapist assistant at Kindred at Home. Burdine is the son of Gerry Burdine and Larry Burdine of Essex, Missouri. He works for Cape Electric.
Son to Mikey and Allie Hellman of cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Name, Michael John. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Mrs. Hellman is the daughter of John and Karen Cunningham of Cape Girardeau and Kim Cunningham of Cape Girardeau. She works at Rhodes. Hellman is the son of Mike and Terrie Hellman of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Luttrell Moving.
Twins to Chris and Laura Thompson of Fairway, Kansas, Monday, Aug. 12. Daughter, Emerson Jane, was born at 5:38 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Son, McHaney Lee, was born at 5:41 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter and first son. Mrs. Thompson is the former Laura Brockman, daughter of Gary and Kim Brockman of Shawnee, Kansas. Thompson is the son of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. He has a dental practice in Overland Park, Kansas.
Daughter to James and Tereena Hartmann of Steeleville, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Name, Korie B. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hartmann is the daughter of Terry and Teena Wagner of Marquand, Missouri.
