Births 10/3/19

Wills

Daughter to David and Brianna Wills of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Name, Kobi Ann. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wills is the daughter of Mike and Andrea Seabaugh of Jackson. She works for American Red Cross. Wills is the son of Desiree Wills of Chaffee, Missouri, and Carroll and Helen Wills of Louisiana. He is employed by Allied HVAC LLC.

Bentley

Daughter to James Bentley and Caitlin Reed of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Name, Rylynn Marie Rose. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Reed is the daughter of Rachael and Mike Reed of Perryville, Missouri. She works for Drury National Call Center. Bentley is the son of Judy and Everett Friese of Chaffee. He is employed by Brune Mobile Homes.

Thatch

Daughter to Armondo and Jalysa Thatch of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Name, Ahmir Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thatch is the daughter of Johanna Kemp and Charles Kemp of Austin, Texas. Thatch is the son of Tamara Newsom of New Madrid, Missouri, and Frederick Thatch of Sikeston. He works for AT&T.

Crader

Son to Cody and Brandi Crader of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Aleister Knox. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Seventh child, sixth son. Mrs. Crader is the daughter of Brenda Zimmerman and Kevin Zimmerman of Jackson. She works at Rosati's. Crader is the son of Sheila Crader and Keith Crader of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Rhodes.

Brotherton

Daughter to Dustin and Amanda Brotherton of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Aubree Jolene. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brotherton is the daughter of Freda Ward of Marquand and John Ward of Springfield, Missouri. Brotherton is the son of David and Angie Brotherton of Marquand and Danette Brotherton of Fredericktown, Missouri.

Elliott

Son to Monty Elliott and Amber Borgfield of Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Bransyn Stone. Weight, 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces. First child. Borgfield is the daughter of Robin Conrad and Danny Borgfield of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Elliott is the son of Francis Elliott of Cape Girardeau. He works for Custom Cut Fabrication.