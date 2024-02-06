Births 10/27/22

Son to Andrew Douglas and Montanna Rae Hileman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Ford Douglas. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hileman is the former Montanna Ford, daughter of Kathy and Dwight Ford of Advance, Missouri. Hileman is the son of Doug and Liz Hileman of Cape Girardeau. He is an emergency department nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Chad Joseph Kinder and Courtney Renee Klob of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Chayton Detrich. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Klob is the daughter of Al and Becky Klob of Jackson. She is an obstetrics technician at Saint Francis Medical Center Family BirthPlace. Kinder is the son of Kirk and Tammy Kinder of Oak Ridge. He is a self-employed farmer.
Son to Brandon Lee Killian and Nicole Ann Rantz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Name, Lucius Astraeus. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Rantz is the daughter of Susan Rantz of Cape Girardeau and Robert Rantz of St. Louis. Killian is the son of Lisa Conder of Cape Girardeau. He works at Mary Jane's Smokehouse.
Son to Jesse Wade and Shelby Kaye Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Name, Buckley Wayne Long. Weight, 10 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Long is the former Shelby Vandeven, daughter of Gary and Kim Vandeven of Marble Hill. She is the K-8 math coach at Woodland School. Long is the son of Laurie and D.J. Long of Grassy, Missouri. He is a salesman at NuWay.
Son to Jacob Ryan Kane and Ashlyn Skylar Perez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Name, Enzo Luca. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Perez is the daughter of Kevin and Dawn Blackstock of Cape Girardeau. Kane is the son of Mike and Dawn Johnston of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Tyler Alan and Lauren Michelle Fallert of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Connor Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Fallert is the former Lauren Shuh, daughter of Janice and Kirk Shuh of St. Mary. She works for the Ste. Genevieve (Missouri) School District. Fallert is the son of Jon and Dana Fallert of Ste. Genevieve. He is employed by Mississippi Lime Kiln.
Son to Denzel Simone Traylor and Sandoia Joyce West of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:39 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Jamari Armel. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. West is the former Sandoia Armour, daughter of Ramelda Armour of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by White and Associates. Traylor is the son of Rose Traylor and Derrick Traylor of Cape Girardeau. He works for Drury.
Son to Jacob Alan Brimm and Patricia Brooke Chamness-Brimm of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:06 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Stetson Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Chamness-Brimm is the daughter of Matt Chamness and Traci Chamness of Anna. She works for the Village Inn of Cobden Inc. Brimm is the son of Richard Brimm and Missy Brimm of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is employed by the City of Anna.
Daughter to Dakota Jacob and Taylor Whitney Long of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:54 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Name, Jillian Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the former Taylor Barks, daughter of Kelley Barks-Baker and Lisa Baker of Cape Girardeau and Jon and Heather Barks of Arlington, Tennessee. She is a compensation specialist with Ascension. Long is the son of Gary and Sherry Long of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a plant technician with Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Christopher Elfrink and Shannon Stafford of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Name, Elizabeth Joan. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Stafford is the daughter of Patrick and Kelly Stafford of Paducah, Kentucky. She owns Momo's Favorite Treats Bakery. Elfrink is the son of Nick and Geri Elfrink of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Kyle S. and Kayla B. Uhrhan of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Name, Easton Kyle. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Uhrhan is the former Kayla Acup, daughter of Stan and Deborah Acup of Marble Hill, Missouri. She's a traveling nurse with Health Carousel. Uhrhan is the son of Rodney and Cindy Uhrhan of Scott City and Lisa Chiles of Jackson. He is employed by HD Media Systems.
Son to Jerrod Bartley and Amanda Christine Pinkley of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Name, Silas Reed. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Pinkley is the former Amanda Benefield. She is a stay-at-home mom. Pinkley is the son of Katie Shrum of Glen Allen and Mike Pinkley of Farmington, Missouri. He works for Capital Sand.
Son to Brett Logan and Jamie Marissa Sue Haertling of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Name, Ryker Liam. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Haertling is the former Jamie King, daughter of Susan King and James King of Cape Girardeau. She is an insurance account manager for G.R. Insurance. Haertling is the son of Stanley Haertling and Chris Haertling of Jackson. He is a laborer with Buzzi Unicem USA.
Daughter to Alvin Lee Smith and Rilee Grace Moore of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:19 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Name, Lailani Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Moore is the daughter of Elizabeth Skinner of Kevil, Kentucky. Smith is the son of Latasha Cross of Sikeston.
Daughter to Dustin Eugene Sanders and Alaina Kristen Reddick of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Name, Emerson Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Reddick is the daughter of Michael Reddick of Springfield, Missouri, and the late Annette Farrar. She is employed by Visionworks. Sanders is the son of Tina Sanders of Jackson and David Sanders of Whitewater. He works for Integrity Healthcare Communities.
