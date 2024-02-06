Births 10/27/22

Hileman

Son to Andrew Douglas and Montanna Rae Hileman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Name, Ford Douglas. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hileman is the former Montanna Ford, daughter of Kathy and Dwight Ford of Advance, Missouri. Hileman is the son of Doug and Liz Hileman of Cape Girardeau. He is an emergency department nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Kinder

Son to Chad Joseph Kinder and Courtney Renee Klob of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Name, Chayton Detrich. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Klob is the daughter of Al and Becky Klob of Jackson. She is an obstetrics technician at Saint Francis Medical Center Family BirthPlace. Kinder is the son of Kirk and Tammy Kinder of Oak Ridge. He is a self-employed farmer.

Killian

Son to Brandon Lee Killian and Nicole Ann Rantz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Name, Lucius Astraeus. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Rantz is the daughter of Susan Rantz of Cape Girardeau and Robert Rantz of St. Louis. Killian is the son of Lisa Conder of Cape Girardeau. He works at Mary Jane's Smokehouse.

Long

Son to Jesse Wade and Shelby Kaye Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Name, Buckley Wayne Long. Weight, 10 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Long is the former Shelby Vandeven, daughter of Gary and Kim Vandeven of Marble Hill. She is the K-8 math coach at Woodland School. Long is the son of Laurie and D.J. Long of Grassy, Missouri. He is a salesman at NuWay.

Perez-Kane

Son to Jacob Ryan Kane and Ashlyn Skylar Perez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Name, Enzo Luca. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Perez is the daughter of Kevin and Dawn Blackstock of Cape Girardeau. Kane is the son of Mike and Dawn Johnston of Cape Girardeau.

Fallert

Son to Tyler Alan and Lauren Michelle Fallert of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Connor Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Fallert is the former Lauren Shuh, daughter of Janice and Kirk Shuh of St. Mary. She works for the Ste. Genevieve (Missouri) School District. Fallert is the son of Jon and Dana Fallert of Ste. Genevieve. He is employed by Mississippi Lime Kiln.

Traylor

Son to Denzel Simone Traylor and Sandoia Joyce West of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:39 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Jamari Armel. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. West is the former Sandoia Armour, daughter of Ramelda Armour of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by White and Associates. Traylor is the son of Rose Traylor and Derrick Traylor of Cape Girardeau. He works for Drury.