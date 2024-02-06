Births 10/26/17

Keller

Daughter to John Roscoe and Drieka Ann Keller of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Name, Mia Hendricka. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Keller is the former Drieka Killeen, daughter of Robert and Louise Killeen Jr. of Leopold, Missouri. She is bookkeeper/payroll clerk at Regency Management Inc. Keller is the son of John and Jerene Lovell of Leopold and John L. Keller of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a forklift driver at DHL.

Lamb

Daughter to Jordan Patrick and Dannielle Whitney Lamb of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Name, Shaylee Gray. Weight, 9 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Lamb is the former Dannielle Perry, daughter of Darren and Kimberly Perry of Jackson. Lamb is the son of Donna and Joe Orsburn of Cape Girardeau and Michael Lamb of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Perryville Police Department.