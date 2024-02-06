Births 10/26/17

Daughter to John Roscoe and Drieka Ann Keller of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Name, Mia Hendricka. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Keller is the former Drieka Killeen, daughter of Robert and Louise Killeen Jr. of Leopold, Missouri. She is bookkeeper/payroll clerk at Regency Management Inc. Keller is the son of John and Jerene Lovell of Leopold and John L. Keller of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a forklift driver at DHL.
Daughter to Jordan Patrick and Dannielle Whitney Lamb of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Name, Shaylee Gray. Weight, 9 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Lamb is the former Dannielle Perry, daughter of Darren and Kimberly Perry of Jackson. Lamb is the son of Donna and Joe Orsburn of Cape Girardeau and Michael Lamb of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Perryville Police Department.
Son to Brad John and Kristen Anne LaBruyere of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:54 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Name, Hampton John. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. LaBruyere is the former Kristen Ford, daughter of Kevin and Cindy Ford of Cape Girardeau. LaBruyere is a lawyer with Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer L.C.
Son to Tyson Wayne and Janal Lynne Whistler of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Name, Rhen Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Whistler is the former Janal Schumer, daughter of Janice Schumer of Perryville and the late Allen Schumer. She is employed by Extra Hands Inc. Whistler is the son of Jean Brayfield of Perryville and the late Bob Brayfield, and Wayne "Butch" Whistler of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is employed by Coad Toyota.
