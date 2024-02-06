Births 10/23/19

Son to Nicholas and Alisha Gray of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Name, Easton Weslee. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gray is the daughter of Phillip and Sheilia Haman of Cape Girardeau. She works for MFA Oil and Propane. Gray is the son of Gary and Janie Gray of Advance. He is employed by Marmic Fire and Safety.
Daughter to Ethan and Jillian O'Connell of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Name, Emmy Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. O'Connell is the daughter of Sharon Nagel and Greg Nagel of Theodosia, Missouri. She is a speech-language pathologist with the Cape Girardeau School District. O'Connell is the son of Carla Southard and Josh Southard of Jackson. He is a logger with East Perry Lumber.
Son to Garrett and Katie Fritsche of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Name, Drew Herbert. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Fritsche is the daughter of Richard and Lisa Winter of Pocahontas. Fritsche is the son of Les and Kim Fritsche of Frohna. He is vice president/manager of Bowman Milling.
Daughter to Branden and Sara Isaacs of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:17 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Name, Kennison Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Isaacs is the daughter of Kasey and Gladys Neighbors of Cape Girardeau. She is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Hospital. Isaacs is the son of Melissa Spencer of Oran, Missouri, and Ricky Isaacs of Sikeston, Missouri. He works in regional sales for TEVA Corp.
Daughter to Brennan Uelsmann and Kelsey Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:23 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Name, Layla Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Johnson is employed by the State of Missouri. Uelsmann is the son of Brian Uelsmann of Benton, Missouri, and Kathy Snyder of Scott City. He works for Midwest Drywall.
Daughter to Jacob and Mistie Ressel of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Name, Adalyn Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Ressel is the daughter of Bill and Julie Senciboy of Oran, Missouri. She is a respiratory therapist with VieMed. Ressel is the son of Pat and Cheryl Ressel of Scott City and Penny and Gary Schuessler of Chaffee, Missouri. He works in custom farm application for Kelso Milling Co.
Son to Joshua Preher and Jana Mosebach of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:43 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Name, Ian Sage. Weight, 7.8 pounds. First child. Mosebach is the daughter of Dorothy Denson and Charles Mosebach of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Preher is the son of Christie Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau. He works for Havco Wood Products.
Son to Jaret and Megan Deck of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Name, Jason Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Deck is the daughter of Stephen "Ed" Roberts and Melinda Roberts of Jackson. She is a dental assistant at Affordable Dentures and Implants. Deck is the son of Jeff Deck and Patti Deck of Glen Allen, Missouri. He is a mechanic at Genesis Transportation.
Son to Logan and Macy Todt of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Name, Lofton Christopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Todt is the daughter of Karen and Pat LeGrand of Oran. She works for Advanced Dermatology. Todt is the son of Tammy and Vance Todt of Oran. He is employed by FedEx.
Daughter to Gary Hicks Jr. and Danielle Greable of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Name, Emma Che-Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Greable is the daughter of Kim Moring of Fredericktown, Missouri. Hicks is the son of Garry Hicks and Rebecca Hicks of Marble Hill. He is an over-the-road driver.
Son to Tyler and Josie Yount of Glen Allen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Name, Ryder Dane. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Yount is the daughter of D.J. Long and Laurie Long of Glen Allen. She is a staff employee at HealthPoint Fitness. Yount is the son of Tony Yount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Tina Yount of Scopus, Missouri. He is a warehouse worker at Crader Distributing.
Twins to Joshua and Amanda Withrow of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Daughter Lara Rae was born at 7:38 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Son Waylon Wade was born at 9:39 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter, first son. Mrs. Withrow is the daughter of Pamela Whaley of Jackson and the late Stephen Whaley. She is a secretary for the Jackson School District. Withrow is the son of Mark Withrow and Lynn Withrow of Perryville. He is a technician for Culligan.
Daughter to Josh and Kaci Foster of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Name, Saylor Brooke. Weight, 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Foster is the daughter of Kenny Dinkens and Linda Dinkens of Advance, Missouri. She works at Southeast Hospital. Foster is the son of Arleena and Brad Littlepage of Marquand, Missouri, and Wesley Foster of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem U.S.A.
Son to Matthew Sr. and Ashley Dodson of Parma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:46 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Name, Travis LeRoy Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Dodson is the daughter of Bobby Powers of Morley, Missouri, and the late Jackie Webster. Dodson is the son of Dewayne Dodson of Risco, Missouri, and the late Joan Dodson.
Daughter to Kevin and Erin Davis of St Louis, Mercy Hospital, 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Name, Genevieve Beth. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Erin Hamm, daughter of Larry and Paulette Hamm of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a public relations communication executive with Ameren Corp. Davis is the son of Rick and Mary Davis of St Louis. He is an account management supervisor with C.H. Robinson.
