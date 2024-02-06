Births 10/23/19

Gray

Son to Nicholas and Alisha Gray of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Name, Easton Weslee. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gray is the daughter of Phillip and Sheilia Haman of Cape Girardeau. She works for MFA Oil and Propane. Gray is the son of Gary and Janie Gray of Advance. He is employed by Marmic Fire and Safety.

O'Connell

Daughter to Ethan and Jillian O'Connell of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Name, Emmy Jean. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. O'Connell is the daughter of Sharon Nagel and Greg Nagel of Theodosia, Missouri. She is a speech-language pathologist with the Cape Girardeau School District. O'Connell is the son of Carla Southard and Josh Southard of Jackson. He is a logger with East Perry Lumber.

Fritsche

Son to Garrett and Katie Fritsche of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Name, Drew Herbert. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Fritsche is the daughter of Richard and Lisa Winter of Pocahontas. Fritsche is the son of Les and Kim Fritsche of Frohna. He is vice president/manager of Bowman Milling.

Isaacs

Daughter to Branden and Sara Isaacs of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:17 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Name, Kennison Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Isaacs is the daughter of Kasey and Gladys Neighbors of Cape Girardeau. She is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Hospital. Isaacs is the son of Melissa Spencer of Oran, Missouri, and Ricky Isaacs of Sikeston, Missouri. He works in regional sales for TEVA Corp.

Uelsmann

Daughter to Brennan Uelsmann and Kelsey Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:23 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Name, Layla Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Johnson is employed by the State of Missouri. Uelsmann is the son of Brian Uelsmann of Benton, Missouri, and Kathy Snyder of Scott City. He works for Midwest Drywall.

Ressel

Daughter to Jacob and Mistie Ressel of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Name, Adalyn Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Ressel is the daughter of Bill and Julie Senciboy of Oran, Missouri. She is a respiratory therapist with VieMed. Ressel is the son of Pat and Cheryl Ressel of Scott City and Penny and Gary Schuessler of Chaffee, Missouri. He works in custom farm application for Kelso Milling Co.

Mosebach

Son to Joshua Preher and Jana Mosebach of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:43 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Name, Ian Sage. Weight, 7.8 pounds. First child. Mosebach is the daughter of Dorothy Denson and Charles Mosebach of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Preher is the son of Christie Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau. He works for Havco Wood Products.