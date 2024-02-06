Births 10/22/19

Daughter to Ashish and Jignasaben Patel of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Name, Anaya Ashish. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Patel is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Medical Center. She is the daughter of Kanaiyalal Patel and Vimalaben Patel. Patel is employed by the Board of Municipal Utilities in Sikeston. He is the son of Babubhai Patel and Lalitaben Patel.
Daughter to Cory and Kelsey Ponder of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Name, Audrey Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ponder is the daughter of Ned Huber and Susan Huber of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Comfort Keepers. Ponder is the son of Tara King and Philip Smith of Cape Girardeau. He works at Lowe's Home Improvement.
Son to Wyatt and Kandi Lemons of Sturdivant, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Name, Koe Maverick. Weight, 7 pounds, 14.2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lemons is the daughter of George and Beverly Payne of McGee, Missouri. She is a cosmetologist at J.C. Penney. Lemons is the son of Aaron and Angie Lemons of Sturdivant and Pauletta Hendrix of Sturdivant. He is in the military, serving with the U.S. Army.
Daughter to Rodney Oehlert and Skylar Walker of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Name, Brea Skye. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Walker is the daughter of Robin Walker and Joseph Walker of Benton. Oehlert is the son of Kathryn Oehlert of Texas. He works at Havco.
Daughter to Cody Johnson and Samantha Fiori of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Name, Kendall Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third daughter. Johnson works at Plaza Tire.
Daughter to Joshua White and Aleisha Tipler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name Zyla Rox. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Tipler is the daughter of Andrail Henry of Cape Girardeau. White is the son of Lisa Nesby of Mounds, Illinois.
Daughter to Scott and Suzie Owen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Name, Presley Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Owen is the daughter of Sherry Delacruz and Dan Delacruz of Altenburg, Missouri. She works at Alma Schrader Elementary School. Owen is the son of Sue Owen and Chris Owen of Jackson. He is employed by MIE Forklift.
