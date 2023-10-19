Births 10/19/23

Son to Cody and Kayli Naramore of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Name, Luke Hoyt. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Naramore is the daughter of Ladonna Menz of Perkins, Missouri, and Robert Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a business services analyst with First State Community Bank. Naramore is the son of Sidney and Laura Naramore of Chaffee. He is maintenance/transportation director for the Delta School District.
Son to Richard and Andrea Bohn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Name, Lincoln Davis. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bohn is the daughter of Jane and Steve Kueker of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed at West Lane Elementary School in Jackson. Bohn is the son of Rick and Christy Bohn of Scott City. He works at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Daughter to Robby and Amanda Gregory of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Name, Cecilia Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gregory works for Ultimate Flooring & Paint. Gregory is self-employed.
Daughter to Ryan and Audrey Frenz of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Name, Piper Lou. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Frenz is the daughter of Mike and Martha Henckell of Jackson. She is employed by Bennett Family Dentistry. Frenz is the son of Mark and Lois Kasten of Cape Girardeau and Tom and Chris Frenz of St. Louis. He works for Velosity Electronics.
Son to Dakota and Brittany Sander of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Name, Dawson Randol Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sander is the daughter of Tim and Judy K. Clark of Bell City, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Sander is the son of Keith and Martha Sander of Jackson. He is a union pipefitter.
Daughter to Nicholas and Cassidy Krull of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Name, Dahlia Grey. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Krull is the son of Tenny and Russell Krull of Frohna, Missouri.
Son to Samuel McDaniel and Sabrina Slaner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Name, Kenneth Carson. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Slaner is the daughter of John Slaner of Cape Girardeau and Bobbie Harris of Branson, Missouri. She is a student. McDaniel is the son of Kenneth McDaniel and Lisa Douglas of Cape Girardeau. He works for Midwest Environmental Studies.
Daughter to Brandon and Whitney Tanksley of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:34 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Name, Aubrey Blake. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Tanksley is the daughter of Richard Bramlett and Kim Bramlett of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. Tanksley is the son of Kim Tanksley and Dwight Tanksley of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Crown Hospice.
Son to Blake and Kaitlyn Schlitt of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Name, Baylor James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schlitt is the daughter of Brandon and Jamie Massey of Oran and Allen and Leslie Wittu of Brenham, Texas. She is employed by the Oran School District. Schlitt is the son of Donnie and Debbie Schlitt of Oran. He works for Don Schlitt Farms.
Son to Joshua and Jamie Eftink of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:56 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Name, Liam Ethan. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Eftink is the daughter of Bonnie and Jeffrey Haertling of Perryville, Missouri. She works for Beussink, Hey & Roe CPA Firm. Eftink is the son of Sharon and A.J. Eftink of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office.
Daughter to Christopher and Venus Sanders of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Name, Genevieve Evelyn Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Sanders is the daughter of Lydia Casten and Daniel Casten of Fruitland. Sanders is the son of Dawn Pinske of Alaska and Chris Sanders of Fruitland. He is employed by Capital Sand LLC.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.