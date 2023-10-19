Births 10/19/23

Naramore

Son to Cody and Kayli Naramore of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Name, Luke Hoyt. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Naramore is the daughter of Ladonna Menz of Perkins, Missouri, and Robert Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a business services analyst with First State Community Bank. Naramore is the son of Sidney and Laura Naramore of Chaffee. He is maintenance/transportation director for the Delta School District.

Bohn

Son to Richard and Andrea Bohn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Name, Lincoln Davis. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bohn is the daughter of Jane and Steve Kueker of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed at West Lane Elementary School in Jackson. Bohn is the son of Rick and Christy Bohn of Scott City. He works at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Gregory

Daughter to Robby and Amanda Gregory of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Name, Cecilia Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gregory works for Ultimate Flooring & Paint. Gregory is self-employed.

Frenz

Daughter to Ryan and Audrey Frenz of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Name, Piper Lou. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Frenz is the daughter of Mike and Martha Henckell of Jackson. She is employed by Bennett Family Dentistry. Frenz is the son of Mark and Lois Kasten of Cape Girardeau and Tom and Chris Frenz of St. Louis. He works for Velosity Electronics.

Sander

Son to Dakota and Brittany Sander of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Name, Dawson Randol Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sander is the daughter of Tim and Judy K. Clark of Bell City, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Sander is the son of Keith and Martha Sander of Jackson. He is a union pipefitter.