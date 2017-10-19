Births 10/19/17

Daughter to Robert Quinten and LaQuishia Ronshe Woods of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Trinity Ruby Lee. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Woods is the former LaQuishia Johnson, daughter of Mark and Angie Cole of Sikeston, Missouri, and Maurice Stewart of Sikeston. Woods is the son of Ruby and Reuben Edwards of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by QPI.
Son to Dustin Michael and Ashley Michelle Myers of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Name, Gavin Reid. Weight, 2 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Myers is the former Ashley Colbert, daughter of Rebecca Gales-Colbert of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a teller at US Bank. Myers is the son of Brian and Tonya Myers of Oak Ridge. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Jeffrey Alexander and Jeri Skylar Heflin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Name, Jerry Connor. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Heflin is the former Jeri McKee, daughter of Scott and Debbie McKee of Olive Branch, Illinois. Heflin is the son of Cynthia Heath of Bellingham, Washington, and Tim Heflin of Fruitland. He is employed by Coad Chevrolet in Anna, Illinois.
Son to Keldon Seth Warfield and Jemeka MonÃ¨ Thatch of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Name, Karson Seth. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Thatch is the daughter of Fred and Margaret Thatch of Sikeston. Warfield is the son of Brenda Echols and Joe Warfield of Sikeston.
Daughter to Bennie Edward White and Dotti Alison Adams of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Name, Peyton Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Adams is the daughter of Billy and Carla Adams of Marble Hill. White is the son of Joy and Ed White of Des Arc, Missouri.
Son to Todd Wayne and Emily Sue Leslie of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Name, Elliot Scott. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Leslie is the former Emily Davis, daughter of Mark Davis of Marble Hill and Kevin and Karla Robinson of Marble Hill. She is a registered dental hygienist. Leslie is the son of Ron and Judie Leslie of Leopold. He is a receiving clerk at Town & Country Grocers.
Daughter to Joshua Louis Kirby Sr. and Dejah Janee Summers of Howardville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Name, JaNyah Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Summers is the daughter of Damita Summers of Howardville. Kirby is the son of Mary Wilson of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Orgill.
Daughter to Chad Patrick and Leeanna Frances Seiler of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Name, Kara Beth. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Seiler is the former Leeanna Essner, daughter of Norman and Dorothy Essner of Scott City. She is a program technician with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Seiler is the son of Bill Seiler of Benton, Missouri, and the late Karen Seiler. He is a farmer.
