Births 10/19/17

Woods

Daughter to Robert Quinten and LaQuishia Ronshe Woods of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Trinity Ruby Lee. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Woods is the former LaQuishia Johnson, daughter of Mark and Angie Cole of Sikeston, Missouri, and Maurice Stewart of Sikeston. Woods is the son of Ruby and Reuben Edwards of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by QPI.

Myers

Son to Dustin Michael and Ashley Michelle Myers of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Name, Gavin Reid. Weight, 2 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Myers is the former Ashley Colbert, daughter of Rebecca Gales-Colbert of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a teller at US Bank. Myers is the son of Brian and Tonya Myers of Oak Ridge. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.

Heflin

Son to Jeffrey Alexander and Jeri Skylar Heflin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Name, Jerry Connor. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Heflin is the former Jeri McKee, daughter of Scott and Debbie McKee of Olive Branch, Illinois. Heflin is the son of Cynthia Heath of Bellingham, Washington, and Tim Heflin of Fruitland. He is employed by Coad Chevrolet in Anna, Illinois.

Warfield

Son to Keldon Seth Warfield and Jemeka MonÃ¨ Thatch of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Name, Karson Seth. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Thatch is the daughter of Fred and Margaret Thatch of Sikeston. Warfield is the son of Brenda Echols and Joe Warfield of Sikeston.