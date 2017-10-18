Births 10/18/17

McCullough

Daughter to Joey Donald and Heather Brianne McCullough of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Name, Marley Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Seventh child, fourth daughter. Mrs. McCullough is the former Heather Johnston, daughter of Debbie Johnston of Burfordville and Anna Johnston of Scott City. McCullough is the son of Joe and Debbie McCullough of Cape Girardeau.

Davis

Daughter to Kyle Gabriel and Laura Jean Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:57 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Name, Vaida Mae Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Laura Moring, daughter of Allen Moring of Marble Hill and Sharon Cathcart of Perryville, Missouri. Davis is the son of Tina and Rusty Davis of Marble Hill. He is employed by DHL Supply Line.

Isaacs

Daughter to Matthew A. and Lindsey K. Isaacs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Name, Cora Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Isaacs is the former Lindsey Williams, daughter of Nancy Huber of Jackson and Timothy and Rebecca Williams of Burfordville. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH. Isaacs is the son of Michael and Melissa Spencer of Oran, Missouri, and Ricky and Elena Isaacs of Sikeston, Missouri. He is business manager at Cape Girardeau Honda.