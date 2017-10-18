Births 10/18/17

Daughter to Joey Donald and Heather Brianne McCullough of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Name, Marley Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Seventh child, fourth daughter. Mrs. McCullough is the former Heather Johnston, daughter of Debbie Johnston of Burfordville and Anna Johnston of Scott City. McCullough is the son of Joe and Debbie McCullough of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Kyle Gabriel and Laura Jean Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:57 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Name, Vaida Mae Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Laura Moring, daughter of Allen Moring of Marble Hill and Sharon Cathcart of Perryville, Missouri. Davis is the son of Tina and Rusty Davis of Marble Hill. He is employed by DHL Supply Line.
Daughter to Matthew A. and Lindsey K. Isaacs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Name, Cora Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Isaacs is the former Lindsey Williams, daughter of Nancy Huber of Jackson and Timothy and Rebecca Williams of Burfordville. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH. Isaacs is the son of Michael and Melissa Spencer of Oran, Missouri, and Ricky and Elena Isaacs of Sikeston, Missouri. He is business manager at Cape Girardeau Honda.
Son to Bryant MacKenzie and Brittany Danielle Davenport of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Name, Jonathan Owen. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davenport is the former Brittany Hastings, daughter of Richard and Sandy Hastings of Jackson. She is sales and marketing coordinator for SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau. Davenport is the son of Pam and Lynn Davenport of Dardienne Prairie, Missouri. He is a franchise business consultant with SERVPRO of Missouri.
Daughter to David Joseph and Amy Lee Beussink Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Name, Avery Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 12.8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Beussink is the former Amy Dale, daughter of Phillip Dale and Patricia Dale of Doniphan, Missouri. She is an investigator with the Special Investigations Unit, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Beussink is the son of David Beussink Sr. and Judy Beussink of Jackson. He is a carpenter with Boulder Construction.
Son to De'Andre Lamon Carter Sr. and Angel Ann Alder of Vanduser, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Name, D'Moni Earl. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Eighth child, sixth son. Alder is the daughter of the late Mary Burton. Carter is the son of Yvonne Carter of Chicago. He is a forklift operator at MSC in Jackson.
Son to Jeremy Philip and Kara Yvonne Franklin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Name, Eli Philip. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Franklin is the former Kara Welch, daughter of Lisa Welch and Larry Tucker of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Franklin is the son of Connie Mann and Philip Franklin of Cape Girardeau. He is owner/operator of Southeast Electric.
