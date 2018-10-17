All sections
RecordsOctober 17, 2018

Births 10/17/18

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missourian

Hall

Son to Curtis Wayne Jr. and Emily Danielle Hall of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Name, Abel Lucas. Weight, 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Hall is the former Emily Essner, daughter of Jill Essner of Jackson and Danny Essner of Scott City. She is a loan administrative assistant with The Bank of Missouri. Hall is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City. He is a line technician with Procter & Gamble.

Ludwig

Daughter to Gregory and Rebekah Ludwig of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 6:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Name, Mackenzie Lynne. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ludwig is the daughter of Debra Benton of Cape Girardeau and Tom and Susan Benton of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Ludwig is the son of Don and Sheryl Henley of Jackson and Gary and Catherine Ludwig of Patton, Missouri. He works for Premium Mechanical.

Adams

Son to William Samuel and Lindsay Leanne Adams of New Albany, Indiana, Clark Memorial Hospital, 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Name, Theophilus Wade. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Rick and Donna Shell of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a graduate student at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Adams is the son of Jeff and Melanie Adams of New Albany. He is a sales representative for Sprint.

Biri

Son to Derrick and Rachel Biri of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Name, Bryce Eli. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Biri is the daughter of Clay and Julie Vangilder of Cape Girardeau. She works at Healthpoint in Jackson. Biri is the son of Jim and Lisa Biri of Jackson. He is employed by Montgomery Bank.

Lane

Son to Tyrese Lane and Kamryn Stinnett-Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:22 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Name, Kingston Rushun. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.2 ounces. First child. Stinnett-Robinson is the daughter of Felicia Stinnett of Cape Girardeau and Lawrence Robinson of St. Louis.

Mungle

Daughter to Michael Mungle and Chasity Meyer of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Name, Josie Dayle. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Meyer is the daughter of Dale and Lisa Meyer of Biehle, Missouri. She is a cosmetologist at Hair-Artistry in Perryville, Missouri. Mungle is the son of Rene Mungle of Sedgewickville and the late Kenneth Mungle. He is a farmer and owner of Mungle Trucking and Excavating in Sedgewickville.

Glueck

Son to Caleb Glueck and Lauren Pullen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Name, Kason Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Pullen is the daughter of Scott Pullen and Nicole Pullen of Scott City. She works in the obstetrics department at Southeast Hospital. Glueck is the son of William "Bill" Glueck and Kristine Glueck of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Luhr Brothers Inc.

Hoffmeister

Daughter to Ed and Catherine Hoffmeister of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:46 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Name, Samantha Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hoffmeister is the daughter of Karen Christian and Lauren Christian of Vicksburg, Mississippi. She works at US Bank. Hoffmeister is the son of Judy Sturm of Milan, Tennessee, and Lloyd Hoffmeister of Jackson. He is employed by SEMO Guns & Archery.

Births
