Births 10/17/18

Hall

Son to Curtis Wayne Jr. and Emily Danielle Hall of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Name, Abel Lucas. Weight, 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Hall is the former Emily Essner, daughter of Jill Essner of Jackson and Danny Essner of Scott City. She is a loan administrative assistant with The Bank of Missouri. Hall is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City. He is a line technician with Procter & Gamble.

Ludwig

Daughter to Gregory and Rebekah Ludwig of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 6:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Name, Mackenzie Lynne. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ludwig is the daughter of Debra Benton of Cape Girardeau and Tom and Susan Benton of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Ludwig is the son of Don and Sheryl Henley of Jackson and Gary and Catherine Ludwig of Patton, Missouri. He works for Premium Mechanical.

Adams

Son to William Samuel and Lindsay Leanne Adams of New Albany, Indiana, Clark Memorial Hospital, 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Name, Theophilus Wade. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Rick and Donna Shell of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a graduate student at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Adams is the son of Jeff and Melanie Adams of New Albany. He is a sales representative for Sprint.

Biri

Son to Derrick and Rachel Biri of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Name, Bryce Eli. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Biri is the daughter of Clay and Julie Vangilder of Cape Girardeau. She works at Healthpoint in Jackson. Biri is the son of Jim and Lisa Biri of Jackson. He is employed by Montgomery Bank.