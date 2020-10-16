Births 10/16/20

Son to Brandon and Mariah Lane of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Name, Hudson David. Weight, 7.35 pounds. First child. Mrs. Lane is the daughter of Todd Mallard and Rona Mallard of Jackson. Lane is the son of Ricky Lane and Kelle Lane of Jackson.
Son to Ridge and Katlyn Farrow of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:58 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Name, Tate William. Weight, 8 pounds, 6.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Farrow is the daughter of Gary and Stacey Hope of Jackson and Scott and Kristi Leimer of Jackson. She works at Montgomery Bank. Farrow is the son of Darren and Cristy Farrow of Jackson and Bonnie Farrow of Jackson. He is employed by Cargill.
Daughter to Richard and Erin Seyer of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Eliza Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces. First child. Seyer works at BioKyowa.
