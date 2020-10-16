Births 10/16/20

Farrow

Son to Ridge and Katlyn Farrow of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:58 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Name, Tate William. Weight, 8 pounds, 6.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Farrow is the daughter of Gary and Stacey Hope of Jackson and Scott and Kristi Leimer of Jackson. She works at Montgomery Bank. Farrow is the son of Darren and Cristy Farrow of Jackson and Bonnie Farrow of Jackson. He is employed by Cargill.

Daughter to Richard and Erin Seyer of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Eliza Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces. First child. Seyer works at BioKyowa.