Births 10/13/19

Daughter to Brandon Streete and Stacie Leanne Davis of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Name, Josie Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Stacie Wilson, daughter of Cindy Wilson of Chaffee. She works for the Chaffee School District. Davis is the son of Lisa and Butch Davis of Chaffee. He is employed by the City of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Zachary Cache and Kaeley Shae Price of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Name, Lincoln Everett. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Price is the former Kaeley Steward. She is a news producer with WPSD Local 6. Price is the son of Nancy Price and John Price of Thebes, Illinois. He is a newscast director with WPSD Local 6.
Son to Charles Edward Freeman and Nora Jane Haselbusch of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:52 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Bentley Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Haselbusch is the daughter of Christina Mackinnon and Eric Mackinnon of Scott City, and Roger Haselbusch of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Gregory Scott Davis and Lacie Danielle Cureton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Syler James. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Cureton is the former Lacie Cronk, daughter of George and Jeri Cronk of Marble Hill. She a vault teller at First State Community Bank. Davis is the son of Sandy and Rod Davis of Leopold, Missouri. He is a farmhand at Jenkins Farms.
Daughter to Nicholas Daniel and Alicia Louise Hotop of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Name, Brianna Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hotop is the former Alicia Thomure, daughter of Mike and Teresa Thomure of Joplin, Missouri. She is an accountant with TG Missouri. Hotop is the son of Susan and Daniel Hotop of Perryville. He is a customer service representative with Citizens Electric.
Twin sons to Anthony Tyler Klunk and Molly Elizabeth Halter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Leo Olen was born at 7:56 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Enzo Lyle was born at 6:58 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Halter is the daughter of Kristy Halter of Cape Girardeau and Kevin Hayes of Cedartown, Georgia. She is a customer service representative with Rhodes. Klunk is the son of Kim Hadenfeldt of East Prairie, Missouri, and Bruce Klunk of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a truck driver with Chase Asmus.
Daughter to Clayton Mitchel and Amy Lauren Camp of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Name, Emersyn Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Camp is the former Amy Bickings. She is a physical education teacher at Alma Schrader Elementary School. Camp is a recruiter for the Missouri Army National Guard.
Daughter to Alex James and Lindsey Marie Kranawetter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Name, Kaylee Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kranawetter is the former Lindsey Coker, daughter of Julie Coker and Tom Coker of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Kranawetter is the son of Jim Kranawetter and Nancy Kranawetter of Fruitland. He works for Erb Equipment Company.
Daughter to Justin Scott and Brittney Rae Helderman of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:32 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Name, Harper Louise. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Helderman is the former Brittney Szafranski, daughter of Dale and Terry Weckler of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Helderman is the son of Jeff and Tina Helderman of Gordonville. Mr. and Mrs. Helderman are both teachers with the East Prairie School District.
Son to Blake Christopher and Amber Dawn Cook of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Name, Beckhem Christopher. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Amber Oliver. She is a certified sterile technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Cook is the son of Christina K. Cook of Patton. He is a farmer and self-employed pest control.
Twin sons to Jordan Thomas and Jessica Rae Weiss of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Sept, 26, 2019. Jaden Stanley was born at 9:13 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Jett Brian was born at 11:11 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Mrs. Weiss is the former Jessica Rataj, daughter of Leigh and Lee Bishop of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a teacher for the Jackson R-II School District. Weiss is the son of Roger and Missy Buckner of Scott City.
Daughter to Aaron and Chelsea A. Green of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Name, Annalae Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Green is the former Chelsea Skiles. Green is employed by SRG Global.
Son to Luke William and Elizabeth Jo Ray of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Name, Logan Lyle. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Ray is the former Elizabeth Knight, daughter of David and Ann Knight of Cape Girardeau. Ray is the son of Jeff and Becky Streuter of Murphysboro, Illinois. The couple works for Ole Hickory Pits.
Daughter to Braxton Thomas Story and Emily Michelle Stenger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Name, Maxine Hannah. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Stenger is the daughter of Joel Stenger of Foristell, Missouri and Paula Reynolds of West Frankfort, Illinois. Story is the son of James Reynolds of Miner, Missouri and Traci Reynolds of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Family Counseling Center.
Twin son and daughter to Ronald Aaron Crigger and Autumn Nicole Shaffer of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Kacen Aaron was born at 8:20 a.m. and weight 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Kinley Mae was born at 8:23 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Ms. Shaffer is the daughter of Tyauna and Charles Shaffer of Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Crigger is the son of Tony and Lana Burton of Illinois. He works at Food Giant.
Son to Nathaniel Joel and Kassandra Renee Harris of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Name, Nicholas Joel. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Harris is the former Kassandra Bellew, daughter of Michael and Kelly Bellew of Haytie, Missouri and Donna and Denny Hurst of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Harris is the son of Eddie and Kimberly Harris of Scott City. He works at Mondi.
Son to Dustin Patrick Levi and Harley Jean Chaffin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Name, Mason Levi. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Chaffin is the former Harley Martin, daughter of Larry Martin of Marble Hill and Vickie Colegate of Chaffee, Missouri. Chaffin is the son of Doug and Susan Chaffin of Alva, Oklahoma. He works at Tag Truck Center.
Daughter to Joseph Loyd-Allen and Dakota Jade Foster of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Name, Aislin Freya. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Foster is the former Dakota Winchel, daughter of Karen and Tom Smith of Cherry, Illinois. She is a homemaker. Foster is the son of Jim and Joyce Foster of Benton. He works at Procter and Gamble.
Son to Cody James and Chelsey Elizabeth Van de Ven of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Name, Avett Xavier. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Van de Ven is the former Chelsey Stoverink, daughter of Alan and Ramona Stoverink of Marble Hill. She is speech-language pathologist with Infinity Rehab at Chateau Girardeau. Van de Ven is the son of Roy and Sharon Van de Ven of Leopold, Missouri. He is a physical therapist with Grace Reliant Health Services.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.