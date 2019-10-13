Births 10/13/19

Davis

Daughter to Brandon Streete and Stacie Leanne Davis of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Name, Josie Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Stacie Wilson, daughter of Cindy Wilson of Chaffee. She works for the Chaffee School District. Davis is the son of Lisa and Butch Davis of Chaffee. He is employed by the City of Cape Girardeau.

Price

Son to Zachary Cache and Kaeley Shae Price of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Name, Lincoln Everett. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Price is the former Kaeley Steward. She is a news producer with WPSD Local 6. Price is the son of Nancy Price and John Price of Thebes, Illinois. He is a newscast director with WPSD Local 6.

Freeman

Son to Charles Edward Freeman and Nora Jane Haselbusch of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:52 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Bentley Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Haselbusch is the daughter of Christina Mackinnon and Eric Mackinnon of Scott City, and Roger Haselbusch of Cape Girardeau.

Davis

Son to Gregory Scott Davis and Lacie Danielle Cureton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Syler James. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Cureton is the former Lacie Cronk, daughter of George and Jeri Cronk of Marble Hill. She a vault teller at First State Community Bank. Davis is the son of Sandy and Rod Davis of Leopold, Missouri. He is a farmhand at Jenkins Farms.

Hotop

Daughter to Nicholas Daniel and Alicia Louise Hotop of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Name, Brianna Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hotop is the former Alicia Thomure, daughter of Mike and Teresa Thomure of Joplin, Missouri. She is an accountant with TG Missouri. Hotop is the son of Susan and Daniel Hotop of Perryville. He is a customer service representative with Citizens Electric.

Klunk

Twin sons to Anthony Tyler Klunk and Molly Elizabeth Halter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Leo Olen was born at 7:56 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Enzo Lyle was born at 6:58 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Halter is the daughter of Kristy Halter of Cape Girardeau and Kevin Hayes of Cedartown, Georgia. She is a customer service representative with Rhodes. Klunk is the son of Kim Hadenfeldt of East Prairie, Missouri, and Bruce Klunk of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a truck driver with Chase Asmus.

Camp

Daughter to Clayton Mitchel and Amy Lauren Camp of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Name, Emersyn Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Camp is the former Amy Bickings. She is a physical education teacher at Alma Schrader Elementary School. Camp is a recruiter for the Missouri Army National Guard.

Kranawetter

Daughter to Alex James and Lindsey Marie Kranawetter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Name, Kaylee Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kranawetter is the former Lindsey Coker, daughter of Julie Coker and Tom Coker of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Kranawetter is the son of Jim Kranawetter and Nancy Kranawetter of Fruitland. He works for Erb Equipment Company.

Helderman

Daughter to Justin Scott and Brittney Rae Helderman of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:32 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Name, Harper Louise. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Helderman is the former Brittney Szafranski, daughter of Dale and Terry Weckler of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Helderman is the son of Jeff and Tina Helderman of Gordonville. Mr. and Mrs. Helderman are both teachers with the East Prairie School District.