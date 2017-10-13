Births 10/13/17

Daughter to Sonny Isaiah Dennis and Ashley Brooke Hobeck of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Raegan Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Hobeck is the daughter of Mark and Tina Hobeck of Jackson. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Dennis is the son of Alice Bryant of Essex, Missouri, and Sonny Dennis Jr. of Parma, Missouri.
Daughter to Troy J. and Tonya Gayle Kennedy of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Name, Dawsynn Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Kennedy is the former Tonya Slagley, daughter of Rick and Kathleen Slagley of Bloomfield, Missouri, and David and Samantha Gaines of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant with Caring Hearts. Kennedy is the son of Troy Kennedy of Advance, Missouri, and LaDonna and James Yodice of Bloomfield. He is a mechanic at Heavy Duty Trux.
Daughter to Donald Ray and Chyna Nicole Stafford Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Name, Harper Elise. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Stafford is the former Chyna Statler, daughter of Mark Statler of Leopold, Missouri, and Ladonna Maclin of Marble Hill. Stafford is the son of Donald Stafford Sr. of Delta and Tina Stafford of Marble Hill.
Son to Melvin LaRoosevelt Johnson and Abbey Leigh Lambert of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Ian James. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Lambert is the daughter of Steven Lambert and Marla Lambert of Sikeston, Missouri. Johnson is the son of Melvin Johnson of Bell City, Missouri, and Bridgett Lee of Sikeston.
