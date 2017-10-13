Births 10/13/17

Dennis

Daughter to Sonny Isaiah Dennis and Ashley Brooke Hobeck of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Raegan Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Hobeck is the daughter of Mark and Tina Hobeck of Jackson. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Dennis is the son of Alice Bryant of Essex, Missouri, and Sonny Dennis Jr. of Parma, Missouri.

Kennedy

Daughter to Troy J. and Tonya Gayle Kennedy of Bell City, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Name, Dawsynn Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Kennedy is the former Tonya Slagley, daughter of Rick and Kathleen Slagley of Bloomfield, Missouri, and David and Samantha Gaines of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a certified nursing assistant with Caring Hearts. Kennedy is the son of Troy Kennedy of Advance, Missouri, and LaDonna and James Yodice of Bloomfield. He is a mechanic at Heavy Duty Trux.