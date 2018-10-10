Births 10/10/18

Daughter to Travis Gerard and Whitney Brooke Glueck of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Name, Gemma Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Glueck is the former Whitney Ulrich, daughter of Randy and Denise Ulrich of Perryville, Missouri, and Bill and Sandy Tegel of Jackson. She works at Heartland Plastic and Hand Surgery. Glueck is the son of Richard and Therese Glueck of Scott City. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Donnie Lemoin Jeffries and Amber Dawn Reynolds of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:08 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Name, Rylee Paige. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Reynolds is the daughter of Sheila and Matt Reynolds of Cape Girardeau. Jeffries is the son of Donald and Annette Jeffries of Cape Girardeau. He works at Academy Sports.
Son to Craig Lee and Elizabeth Patricia Bohnsack of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Name, Cohen Craig. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Bohnsack is the former Elizabeth Erbs, daughter of Ron and Doris Erbs of St. Louis. She is a licensed practical nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bohnsack is the son of Darell and Dolores Bohnsack of Jackson. He is employed by Kasten Masonry.
Daughter to Ronald Finley and Ashley Nicole Macklin Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Name, Gracelyn Nevaeh Nicole. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Mrs. Macklin is the former Ashley Brownfield, daughter of Lynn Brownfield and Skip Brownfield of Elizabethtown, Illinois. She is a line worker at the Gilster-Mary Lee cake plant. Macklin is the son of Brenda Reagan of Marble Hill and Ronald Macklin of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a line operator at the Gilster-Mary Lee cake plant.
Daughter to Dustin James and Jennifer Marie Richardson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:02 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Name, Ada James. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Richardson is the former Jennifer Weiss, daughter of Chris and Lesa Weiss of Jackson. She is an accountant at KT Power Systems. Richardson is the son of Dan and Cristy Richardson III of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Son to Cheyenne Marie Kirn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:34 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Name, Xzayvier Alekzander. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Kirn is the daughter of Rodney Kirn and Barbara Kirn of Jackson. She is a cashier at Walmart.
Son to Kyle Alexander Neal and Debra Darlene Beasley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 18, 2018. Name, Alan Andrew. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Beasley is the daughter of Darlene Beasley of Cape Girardeau. Neal is the son of Tommy Neal of Anna, Illinois. He works at First Missouri Terminal.
Son to James Aaron Carnell and Jamie Renee Reed of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Name, Collin James. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Reed is the daughter of Jim and Tracy Reed of Sikeston and Tammy Marks of Sikeston. Carnell is the son of Phil and Mary Carnell of Sikeston.
Daughter to Bruce Allen Cochran and Rebecca Ann McGuire of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Name, Eliza Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. McGuire is the daughter of Tom and Rose McGuire of Sikeston. She works at Colonial Manor. Cochran is the son of Kelly and Tim Sanders of Sikeston. He is employed by McGuire's Cab.
Son to Jeffrey Joe Sides II and Stacey Marie Kohrman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Name, Braxton Carter. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Kohrman is the daughter of Wendy and Bryan McCoy of Jackson, and Joe Kohrman of Clover, South Carolina. Sides is the son of Agnes "Rosie" Sides of Cape Girardeau and the late Jeffrey Sides Sr. He works for At Your Service Portable Toilets.
Daughter to Alex Jamison and Samantha Carol Beussink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Name, Brynnlee Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beussink is the former Samantha Babcock, daughter of Dr. David and Laura Babcock of Cape Girardeau. She works at BioKyowa. Beussink is the son of John and Lisa Beussink of Jackson. He is employed by Performance Food Service-Middendorf.
Daughter to Stephen Kyle Sullivan and Lisa Marie Allen of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:48 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Name, Isabella Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Allen is the daughter of Tammy Darnall of Portageville, Missouri. She works at Early Head Start in Sikeston. Sullivan is the son of Amy and Bobby Chalk of Portageville, Missouri, and Rodney and Tonya Sullivan of Sikeston. He is employed by Magnitude 7.
Daughter to Brett Eugene and Carrie Frances Deale Leimbach of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Name, Spencer Anne. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Leimbach is the former Carrie Jackson, daughter of Leslie Sprenger of Highland, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Leimbach is the son of Mar Leimbach and Leslie Leimbach of Jackson. He is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital.
Daughter to Brett Raymond and Anna Catherine Sue Schermerhorn of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Name, Darcee Jane. Weight, 7 pounds. 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schermerhorn is the former Anna Ayers, daughter of Michelle and Jerry Laxton of Scott City. She is a licensed practical nurse with Genesis Phase II. Schermerhorn is the son of Eric and Christine Schermerhorn of Friedheim. He is a union painter with Midwest Painting and Wallcovering.
Daughter to Zachary Cameron Amschler and Janie Marissa Scroggins of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Caroline DeLa Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Scroggins is the daughter of Natalie Scroggins and William Moyers of Cape Girardeau. Amschler is the son of Patrick Amschler of Jackson and Laura Cameron of Nashville, Tennessee. He works for Manpower.
Daughter to Austin Blake Schrum and Alexys Leandra Long of Perkins, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2018. Name, Harper Elise. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Long is the daughter of Tammy and Phil Northington of Branson, Missouri, and Kevin Boone of Dexter, Missouri. Schrum is the son of Becky and Clint McAlister of Oran, Missouri, and Tim Schrum of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a mechanic.
Twins to Chad and Tina VanGennip of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Daughter, Allison Nicole was born at 12:18 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Son, Colton Michael was born at 12:20 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter and first son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of Annabel Engelen of Leopold and the late Robert Engelen. She is the office manager for Tilsit Road Animal Clinic. VanGennip is the son of Michael and Dorothy VanGennip of Leopold. He is a bulk driver with Heartland Coca-Cola.
Son to Luke and Jenna Beevor of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Name, Luke Matthew Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Beevor is the daughter of Bruce Holten and Polly Holten of Jackson. She works for Shine Medical. Beevor is the son of Michael Beevor and Pam Beevor of Luton, England. He is employed by the Jackson School District.
Daughter to Jarett and Rachel Seiler of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Name, Ava Brooke. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seiler is the daughter of Mary Lowry of Jackson. She works at Medicap Pharmacy. Seiler is the son of William Seiler of Benton, Missouri, and the late Karen Seiler. He is employed by Heartland Veterinary Care.
Daughter to Dustin and Sara Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Name, Evelyn Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Simmons is the daughter of Charles Holman of Louisiana, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Simmons is the son of Carey Simmons and Jeff Simmons of Olive Branch, Illinois. He is an art teacher at Fredericktown Intermediate School.
Daughter to Chase McDaniel and Jessica Leckrone of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Name, Norah Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Leckrone works at Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill. McDaniel is the son of Jackie and Jerry Witvoet of Cape Girardeau, and Pat McDaniel of Perryville, Missouri.
Daughter to Christopher William and Jessica Leigh Cole of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Name, Adeline Belle. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cole is the former Jessica Landgraf, daughter of Jeff and Debbie Landgraf of Gordonville. She is employed by Realty Executives. Cole is the son of Bill and Susan Cole of Cape Girardeau.
