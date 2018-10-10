Births 10/10/18

Glueck

Daughter to Travis Gerard and Whitney Brooke Glueck of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Name, Gemma Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Glueck is the former Whitney Ulrich, daughter of Randy and Denise Ulrich of Perryville, Missouri, and Bill and Sandy Tegel of Jackson. She works at Heartland Plastic and Hand Surgery. Glueck is the son of Richard and Therese Glueck of Scott City. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University.

Jeffries

Daughter to Donnie Lemoin Jeffries and Amber Dawn Reynolds of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:08 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Name, Rylee Paige. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Reynolds is the daughter of Sheila and Matt Reynolds of Cape Girardeau. Jeffries is the son of Donald and Annette Jeffries of Cape Girardeau. He works at Academy Sports.

Bohnsack

Son to Craig Lee and Elizabeth Patricia Bohnsack of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Name, Cohen Craig. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Bohnsack is the former Elizabeth Erbs, daughter of Ron and Doris Erbs of St. Louis. She is a licensed practical nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bohnsack is the son of Darell and Dolores Bohnsack of Jackson. He is employed by Kasten Masonry.

Macklin

Daughter to Ronald Finley and Ashley Nicole Macklin Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Name, Gracelyn Nevaeh Nicole. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Mrs. Macklin is the former Ashley Brownfield, daughter of Lynn Brownfield and Skip Brownfield of Elizabethtown, Illinois. She is a line worker at the Gilster-Mary Lee cake plant. Macklin is the son of Brenda Reagan of Marble Hill and Ronald Macklin of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a line operator at the Gilster-Mary Lee cake plant.

Richardson

Daughter to Dustin James and Jennifer Marie Richardson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:02 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Name, Ada James. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Richardson is the former Jennifer Weiss, daughter of Chris and Lesa Weiss of Jackson. She is an accountant at KT Power Systems. Richardson is the son of Dan and Cristy Richardson III of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.

Kirn

Son to Cheyenne Marie Kirn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:34 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Name, Xzayvier Alekzander. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Kirn is the daughter of Rodney Kirn and Barbara Kirn of Jackson. She is a cashier at Walmart.

Neal

Son to Kyle Alexander Neal and Debra Darlene Beasley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 18, 2018. Name, Alan Andrew. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Beasley is the daughter of Darlene Beasley of Cape Girardeau. Neal is the son of Tommy Neal of Anna, Illinois. He works at First Missouri Terminal.

Carnell

Son to James Aaron Carnell and Jamie Renee Reed of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Name, Collin James. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Reed is the daughter of Jim and Tracy Reed of Sikeston and Tammy Marks of Sikeston. Carnell is the son of Phil and Mary Carnell of Sikeston.

Cochran

Daughter to Bruce Allen Cochran and Rebecca Ann McGuire of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Name, Eliza Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. McGuire is the daughter of Tom and Rose McGuire of Sikeston. She works at Colonial Manor. Cochran is the son of Kelly and Tim Sanders of Sikeston. He is employed by McGuire's Cab.

Sides

Son to Jeffrey Joe Sides II and Stacey Marie Kohrman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Name, Braxton Carter. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Kohrman is the daughter of Wendy and Bryan McCoy of Jackson, and Joe Kohrman of Clover, South Carolina. Sides is the son of Agnes "Rosie" Sides of Cape Girardeau and the late Jeffrey Sides Sr. He works for At Your Service Portable Toilets.

Beussink

Daughter to Alex Jamison and Samantha Carol Beussink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Name, Brynnlee Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beussink is the former Samantha Babcock, daughter of Dr. David and Laura Babcock of Cape Girardeau. She works at BioKyowa. Beussink is the son of John and Lisa Beussink of Jackson. He is employed by Performance Food Service-Middendorf.