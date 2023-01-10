Births 10/1/23

Son to Ryan David Brant and Julia Desiree Helton of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Name, Aspen Jude. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Helton is the daughter of Shirlee Riegger of Cape Coral, Florida. She works at Belladona Salon & Spa. Brant is the son of David and Robbie Brant of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Ole Hickory Pits.
Daughter to Justin Howell and Brittney Elizabeth Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Name, Novalee Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Smith is the former Brittney Massey, daughter of Vickie Massey of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and the late Stacey Massey. Smith is the son of Helen Smith of Newport, Arkansas, and the late Tim Smith. He is retired.
Son to Mariesha Linnae Baker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Name, Rylan Jacob Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Baker is the daughter of Brian and Lakesha Hamby of Jackson.
Daughter to Blake Anthony and Brittani Mercedes Marie Cox of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Name, Bellamie Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Cox is the former Brittani Lewis, daughter of Scotty and Melinda Hendrix of Sturdivant, Missouri, and Jamie and Kala Lewis of Bristol, Virginia. She is employed by Biotech X-Ray. Cox is the son of Chuck and Kelly Kasting of Dexter and Pat Phillips of Dexter. He works for Cauble Enterprises.
Daughter to Corey Joshua Landon Leonard and Valley Elizabeth Reynolds of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Name, Coralee Elizabeth Mari. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Reynolds is the daughter of Amy Reynolds and Greg Reynolds of McClure. Leonard is the son of Tom Leonard and Mari Leonard of Paducah, Kentucky. He is employed by Midtown Auto.
Daughter to Matthew Albert and Keona Gail Blissett of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Name, Kaiya Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blissett is the former Keona Smith, daughter of Rita Smith and Homer Smith of Columbia, Missouri. She works for Kobalt Cheer. Blissett is the son of Kimberley Blissett and Michael Blissett of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by the Scott County School District.
Son to Christopher Ray James and Teva Mariah Murray of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Name, Atticus David. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Murray is the former Teva Yancy, daughter of Pat and Randy Boswell of East Prairie, Missouri. James is the son of Randy and Jeanie James of Knox City, Missouri, and Kenneth Goodson of LaBelle, Missouri. Murray and James are both employed by Energy Panel Structures.
Son to Robert Michael Adams and Lindsey Marie Kranawetter of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:51 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Name, Kasen Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Kranawetter is the former Lindsey Coker, daughter of Julie Coker and Tom Coker of Scott City. She is a registered behavior technician. Adams is the son of Robert and Amanda Adams of Delta. He is a machinist.
Son to Justin Wayne and Amanda Grace Streiler of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Name, Lucas Ellis. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Streiler is the former Amanda Lorhan, daughter of Lori Rains and Michael Nickel of Peoria, Illinois. Streiler is the son of Kim Perkins of Cape Girardeau and Jerry Streiler of Perryville, Missouri.
Son to Jared Duane Sebastian and Alexandria Nicol McKinnon of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Name, Banks Matthew. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. McKinnon is the daughter of Brad and Danielle McKinnon of De Soto, Missouri, and Miracle Beers of Farmington, Missouri. Sebastian is the son of Donna and Darren Sebastian of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Lemonta Dontreal Nelson and Taylor Kaye Heskett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Name, Lauryn Demi. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Heskett is the daughter of Sharon R. Wade of Scott City. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Nelson is the son of Willetta Nelson and Lonnie Kellum of New Madrid, Missouri. He is employed by the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Son to Aaron Wayne and Hailey Claire Keena of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Name, Slone Wiley. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Keena is the former Hailey Reimann, daughter of Tina Snell of Cape Girardeau. She is program director at The Hope Center Therapeutic Riding Center. Keena is the son of Louis Keena of Puxico, Missouri, and Sharon Keena of Doniphan, Missouri. He is a contractor with Rafter K Home Solutions.
Son to Brittin Skylar Western and Mandy Earleen Wilson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Name, Bennett Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Wilson is the daughter of Sheila Wilson of Sikeston. She is employed by Walmart. Western is the son of Henery Razor and Irene Watkins of Sikeston. He is a police officer.
Daughter to Dakota Raine Wahlers and Morgan Dawn Spencer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Name, Aloura Dawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Spencer is the daughter of Misty Spencer and Carl Spencer of Jackson. Wahlers is the son of Lora Mayfield of Cape Girardeau and Bill Corley of Fruitland. He is a construction worker with Lixco.
Daughter to Cory Neal Gaines Jr. and Beth Michelle Goehman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Name, Violet Isabella. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Goehman is the daughter of Robin Balogh and Matt Goehman of Cape Girardeau. She works at Plush Salon. Gaines is the son of Corey Gaines Sr. and Catherine Lovelace of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
