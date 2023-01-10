Births 10/1/23

Brant

Son to Ryan David Brant and Julia Desiree Helton of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Name, Aspen Jude. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Helton is the daughter of Shirlee Riegger of Cape Coral, Florida. She works at Belladona Salon & Spa. Brant is the son of David and Robbie Brant of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Ole Hickory Pits.

Smith

Daughter to Justin Howell and Brittney Elizabeth Smith of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Name, Novalee Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Smith is the former Brittney Massey, daughter of Vickie Massey of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and the late Stacey Massey. Smith is the son of Helen Smith of Newport, Arkansas, and the late Tim Smith. He is retired.

Baker

Son to Mariesha Linnae Baker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Name, Rylan Jacob Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Baker is the daughter of Brian and Lakesha Hamby of Jackson.

Cox

Daughter to Blake Anthony and Brittani Mercedes Marie Cox of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Name, Bellamie Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Cox is the former Brittani Lewis, daughter of Scotty and Melinda Hendrix of Sturdivant, Missouri, and Jamie and Kala Lewis of Bristol, Virginia. She is employed by Biotech X-Ray. Cox is the son of Chuck and Kelly Kasting of Dexter and Pat Phillips of Dexter. He works for Cauble Enterprises.

Leonard

Daughter to Corey Joshua Landon Leonard and Valley Elizabeth Reynolds of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Name, Coralee Elizabeth Mari. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Reynolds is the daughter of Amy Reynolds and Greg Reynolds of McClure. Leonard is the son of Tom Leonard and Mari Leonard of Paducah, Kentucky. He is employed by Midtown Auto.

Blissett

Daughter to Matthew Albert and Keona Gail Blissett of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Name, Kaiya Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blissett is the former Keona Smith, daughter of Rita Smith and Homer Smith of Columbia, Missouri. She works for Kobalt Cheer. Blissett is the son of Kimberley Blissett and Michael Blissett of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by the Scott County School District.

James

Son to Christopher Ray James and Teva Mariah Murray of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Name, Atticus David. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Murray is the former Teva Yancy, daughter of Pat and Randy Boswell of East Prairie, Missouri. James is the son of Randy and Jeanie James of Knox City, Missouri, and Kenneth Goodson of LaBelle, Missouri. Murray and James are both employed by Energy Panel Structures.