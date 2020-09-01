Births 1/9/20

Daughter to Robert Clinton and Brooke Danielle Pipes of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Name, Amelia Royce. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pipes is the former Brooke Green, daughter of Randy and Tonia Green of Cape Girardeau and the late Rita Green. She is a bank teller with the Bank of Advance. Pipes is the son of Jady and Michelle Pipes of Cullman, Alabama, and Joann Reed of Sikeston, Missouri. He is assistant manager of Domino's.
Daughter to Ann Nichole Lence of Metropolis, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Name, Aurora Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Lence is the daughter of Tonya Robinson and Elliot Robinson of Mounds, Illinois. She is employed by Walmart.
Son to Mark David and Jennifer Layne Berkbigler of Farmington, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Name, Simon David James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Berkbigler is the former Jennifer Diebold, daughter of Sarah and Rick Ross of Festus, Missouri. Berkbigler is the son of Tom and Kathy Berkbigler of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Kenneth Wayne and Brooke Nicole Myer of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Name, Jayce Elliott. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Myer is the former Brooke Wetzel, daughter of Robin Wetzel of Van Buren, Missouri, and Randy Shoop of Las Vegas. She works at Casey's General Store. Myer is the son of Glennda Myer and Daniel Myer of Sedgewickville. He is employed by Mondi.
Son to Cody Clinton and Lacey LeeAnn Moore of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Name, Ryder Steven. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Lacey Shad, daughter of Donna Keller of Perryville, Missouri, and Brad and Linda Shad of Perryville. She works at Mudcat Cafe. Moore is the son of Ronald and Rebecca Moore of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Capital Sand.
Daughter to Carlus B. Davis and Te'kora Monique Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Name, Carlei Monique. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Williams is the daughter of Reeka Moore of Sikeston. She is a wrap operator at Unilever. Davis is the son of Carlean Miller of Cairo, Illinois. He works in the warehouse at Havco.
Daughter to Michael Udell and Kayla Marie Mizell Jr. of Uniontown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Name, Carlie-Rae Marie. Weight, 8 pounds. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Mizell is the former Kayla Agne, daughter of Kevin and Cheryl Agne of Uniontown. Mizell is the son of Michael and Peggy Mizell of Pittsburg, Texas.
Son to Lloyd Coridale and Megan Marie Bigham of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Name, Chase Walker. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bigham is the former Megan Woodall, daughter of Tammy Woodall and William Woodall of Cape Girardeau. Bigham is the son of Paul Bigham and Cynthia Bigham of Tamms. He is employed by Heartland Lawn Care.
Daughter to Michael Dale Graham and Kaitlyn Mae Thomas of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Name, Gracelyn Desiree. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Thomas is the daughter of Desiree Jones and Thomas Jones of East Prairie, Illinois, and Jason Thomas and Vickie Thomas of Sikeston. She is a caregiver with Family Matters. Graham is a production operator at Alan Wire.
Daughter to Isaiah D. Walker and Angela J. Caballero of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Name, Azaylah Dream. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Cabellero is the daughter of April Caballero and Pascual Caballero of Unity, Illinois.
Daughter to Austin Lee Marvel and Catherine Charlene Boyt of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Name, Kytalyn Piper. Weight, 9 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Boyt is the daughter of Candace Rea and Billy Rea of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at Tender Hearts. Marvel is the son of Shari McConnell and Joe Marvel of Cape Girardeau. He is district manager of Tipton Linen.
Son to Trent James and Cammie Gail Essner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Name, Evan Dominic. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Essner is the former Cammie Kaminskey, daughter of Doug and Gina Kaminskey of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Essner is the son of Terry and Shelly Essner of Jackson, and Tammy VanGennip of Jackson. He is an audiologist with Sound Advice Hearing Doctors.
