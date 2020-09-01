Births 1/9/20

Pipes

Daughter to Robert Clinton and Brooke Danielle Pipes of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Name, Amelia Royce. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pipes is the former Brooke Green, daughter of Randy and Tonia Green of Cape Girardeau and the late Rita Green. She is a bank teller with the Bank of Advance. Pipes is the son of Jady and Michelle Pipes of Cullman, Alabama, and Joann Reed of Sikeston, Missouri. He is assistant manager of Domino's.

Lence

Daughter to Ann Nichole Lence of Metropolis, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Name, Aurora Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Lence is the daughter of Tonya Robinson and Elliot Robinson of Mounds, Illinois. She is employed by Walmart.

Berkbigler

Son to Mark David and Jennifer Layne Berkbigler of Farmington, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Name, Simon David James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Berkbigler is the former Jennifer Diebold, daughter of Sarah and Rick Ross of Festus, Missouri. Berkbigler is the son of Tom and Kathy Berkbigler of Cape Girardeau.

Myer

Son to Kenneth Wayne and Brooke Nicole Myer of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Name, Jayce Elliott. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Myer is the former Brooke Wetzel, daughter of Robin Wetzel of Van Buren, Missouri, and Randy Shoop of Las Vegas. She works at Casey's General Store. Myer is the son of Glennda Myer and Daniel Myer of Sedgewickville. He is employed by Mondi.

Moore

Son to Cody Clinton and Lacey LeeAnn Moore of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Name, Ryder Steven. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Lacey Shad, daughter of Donna Keller of Perryville, Missouri, and Brad and Linda Shad of Perryville. She works at Mudcat Cafe. Moore is the son of Ronald and Rebecca Moore of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Capital Sand.

Williams

Daughter to Carlus B. Davis and Te'kora Monique Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Name, Carlei Monique. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Williams is the daughter of Reeka Moore of Sikeston. She is a wrap operator at Unilever. Davis is the son of Carlean Miller of Cairo, Illinois. He works in the warehouse at Havco.