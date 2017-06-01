Births 1/6/17

Son to LaRandis Qwamaine Banks and Sabrina Nicole Salazar of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Name, Kingston Rodgerdreil. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Salazar is the daughter of Mary Mays of Chaffee, Missouri, and Ruben Salazar Jr. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Banks is the son of Yolanda Banks of Haywood City, Missouri.
Daughter to Lance William and Kendra Lee Kinder of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:46 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Name, Baylor Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kinder is the former Kendra Burnett, daughter of Kenny Burnett and Sandy Burnett of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Bootheel Counseling Services. Kinder is the son of Wesley Kinder and Teresa Kinder of Randles. He is employed by Crader Stihl Distributing.
Daughter to Jordan T. and Jessica Leigh Keele of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Name, Tatym K. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Keele is the former Jessica Roberts. Keele is the son of Kimberly Jasinski and James Jasinski of Cape Girardeau and Jesse Keele of Cape Girardeau. He is owner/operator of Mr. Handyman Home and Business Renovations and a member of IBEW Local 702.
Son to Corbett Auston Lee Kirkpatrick and Megan Michelle Perry of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Name, Briar Lee Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Perry is the daughter of Jim Perry and Carla Perry of Delta. She is employed by Trees 'n Trends. Kirkpatrick is the son of Rich Kirkpatrick of Delta and Kim Holland of Vanduser, Missouri. He is employed by HAVCO.
Daughter to Cameron and Ashlie Woodward of East Prairie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Name, Loran Tatum. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Woodward is the former Ashlie Henry, daughter of Tony Henry of East Prairie and the late Shawna Lane of Sikeston, Missouri. Woodward is the son of Greg and Lisa Woodward of East Prairie.
Son to Amanda Jane Gibson of Cairo, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Name, Drake Fischer. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Gibson is the daughter of Jane Fischer and David Gibson of Cairo.
