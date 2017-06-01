Births 1/6/17

Banks

Son to LaRandis Qwamaine Banks and Sabrina Nicole Salazar of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Name, Kingston Rodgerdreil. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Salazar is the daughter of Mary Mays of Chaffee, Missouri, and Ruben Salazar Jr. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Banks is the son of Yolanda Banks of Haywood City, Missouri.

Kinder

Daughter to Lance William and Kendra Lee Kinder of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:46 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Name, Baylor Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kinder is the former Kendra Burnett, daughter of Kenny Burnett and Sandy Burnett of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Bootheel Counseling Services. Kinder is the son of Wesley Kinder and Teresa Kinder of Randles. He is employed by Crader Stihl Distributing.

Keele

Daughter to Jordan T. and Jessica Leigh Keele of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Name, Tatym K. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Keele is the former Jessica Roberts. Keele is the son of Kimberly Jasinski and James Jasinski of Cape Girardeau and Jesse Keele of Cape Girardeau. He is owner/operator of Mr. Handyman Home and Business Renovations and a member of IBEW Local 702.