Births 1/5/17

Daughter to Josh Allen and Amanda Marie Waters of Parma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Name, Jada Cherish Noel. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Waters is the former Amanda Carter, daughter of Lorie Carter of Cape Girardeau and Stevie Busby of Wickliffe, Kentucky. Waters is the son of Shirley Harris of Parma and John Waters of Miner, Missouri. He is employed by USF Holland.
Daughter to Skyler James Damon and Brittany Mae Zimmerman of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Name, Maliah Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Zimmerman is the former Brittany Overbeck, daughter of Rita and Gary Kester of Cape Girardeau and Quentin and Julie Overbeck of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Zimmerman is the son of Billie Kell of Jackson and Steve Kell of Marble Hill. He is employed by Manac Trailers.
Daughter to Alex S. and Amy L. McElroy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Name, Lillian Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. McElroy is the former Amy Kempton. She is a teacher at South Elementary School in Jackson. McElroy is director of development services for the city of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Jake and Margie Garrard of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Name, Flora Quinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Garrard is the former Margie Lowry, daughter of Mike and Peg Lowry of St. Louis. Garrard is the son of Mike and Kathy Garrard of Charleston, Missouri.
Son to Joshua Kyle and Ashley Ann Miller of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:46 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Name, Grady Joe. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Miller is the former Ashley Durham, daughter of John and Belissa Durham of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is a speech pathologist with the Richland, Missouri, School District. Miller is the son of Greg and Carla Miller of Dexter. He is the comptroller of First Commercial Bank in Dexter.
Daughter to Robert Leon Anthony and Shelisha Nechoh Chapman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Name, Jenacis Izabel. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Chapman is the former Shelisha Salley, daughter of Nona Moore of Ullin, Illinois, and Clarence Salley of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Gilster-Mary Lee. Chapman is the son of Elizabeth Thomas of Mounds, Illinois, and Robert Chapman of Hawaii. He is employed by Express.
Son to Caleb Jordan and Amanda Marie Piatt of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Name, Taggart "Tagg" Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Piatt is the former Amanda Iler, daughter of Scott and Lynn Iler of O'Fallon, Illinois. Piatt is the son of Jeff and Dana Piatt of O'Fallon. He is a medical student.
Son to Reece William and Lauren Elizabeth Thomas of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Name, Liam William. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thomas is the former Lauren Mais.
Son to Cody Wayne Davis and Ashley Nichole Chapman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Name, Bentley Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Chapman is the daughter of Tracy Chapman and Lester Chapman of Jackson. She is employed by Buchheit's in Jackson. Davis is the son of Tina Davis and Rusty Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Rubbermaid in Jackson.
