Births 1/5/17

Waters

Daughter to Josh Allen and Amanda Marie Waters of Parma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Name, Jada Cherish Noel. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Waters is the former Amanda Carter, daughter of Lorie Carter of Cape Girardeau and Stevie Busby of Wickliffe, Kentucky. Waters is the son of Shirley Harris of Parma and John Waters of Miner, Missouri. He is employed by USF Holland.

Zimmerman

Daughter to Skyler James Damon and Brittany Mae Zimmerman of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Name, Maliah Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Zimmerman is the former Brittany Overbeck, daughter of Rita and Gary Kester of Cape Girardeau and Quentin and Julie Overbeck of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Zimmerman is the son of Billie Kell of Jackson and Steve Kell of Marble Hill. He is employed by Manac Trailers.

McElroy

Daughter to Alex S. and Amy L. McElroy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Name, Lillian Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. McElroy is the former Amy Kempton. She is a teacher at South Elementary School in Jackson. McElroy is director of development services for the city of Cape Girardeau.

Garrard

Daughter to Jake and Margie Garrard of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Name, Flora Quinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Garrard is the former Margie Lowry, daughter of Mike and Peg Lowry of St. Louis. Garrard is the son of Mike and Kathy Garrard of Charleston, Missouri.