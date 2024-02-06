Births 1/27/17

Gulick Sutton

Daughter to Jeremy Anthony Gulick and Tiffany LeAnn Sutton of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Name, Bella Rachel. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Sutton is the daughter of Beatrice and Brad Cook of Patton and Chuck and Kim Pfaff of Perryville, Missouri. Gulick is the son of Ron and Rachel Ratcliff of Perryville.

Sterling

Son to Alexander Mark Sterling and Tonya Nacole Scholl of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Name, Zander James. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Scholl is the daughter of Mary Scholl and Randy Scholl of Pocahontas. Sterling is the son of Debra Ali of Frohna, Missouri. He is employed by PolyOne.